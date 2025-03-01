Fans are sad seeing a deceased A-lister looking 'intoxicated' on Letterman's show: "My heart..."

A resurfaced clip of a late star on David Letterman has fans expressing sorrow over her apparent struggles during the interview

David Letterman had many memorable interviews on 'The Late Show'. Some guests had great comebacks to his awkward jokes, while others were dealing with personal struggles. One of those guests was Matthew Perry, who spoke seriously about his battle with addiction in one of his last interviews. Another guest who seemed to be struggling was Farrah Fawcett. From the moment she stepped onto the stage, it was clear something was off. As she walked out, she even apologized to someone backstage. The interview started on a strange note when Letterman asked why she had never been on the show before, and she simply replied, "You know why."

Despite everything, Fawcett answered the questions well. She explained she was late because of heavy New York traffic and fans stopping her on the way. While the audience still adored her, it was obvious she wasn’t acting like herself. Many fans in the comments section later expressed sympathy for her. One fan wrote in the YouTube video's comments section, "I remember watching this with my mother and asking if she was on drugs. That was the first thing I thought. She looked drugged. Even prescription pain pills can make you like this. Anyway, she got the last laugh because I understand that issue of Playboy was the biggest selling issue in its history. And she was 49/50 at the time! So good on her!"

Others also shared their support, with one person saying, "My heart goes out to her as well. She was probably struggling so hard just to keep things together at this point. Deep down I think she was such a good soul and a caring, respectful, loving person. Very sincere. I think anyone who could have taken advantage of her probably tried." Fawcett faced many personal battles, including a devastating cancer diagnosis. Sadly, she died on June 25, 2009. She was very open about her illness, which many people admired. In an interview after her diagnosis, she shared her experience, saying, "It's much easier to go through something and deal with it without being under a microscope. It was stressful. I was terrified of getting the chemo. It's not pleasant. And the radiation is not pleasant," NBC Washington reported.

She also described how cancer changed her daily life, "It becomes your life. People call, 'How are you?' 'How do you feel?' 'We're praying for you.' 'Do you still have your hair?' 'What do you feel like?' When every single call is that kind of call… it's all you talk about. It's all-consuming. Then, your quality of life is never the same." Fawcett believed that the UCLA Medical Center leaked her private health information to the public, saying, "I actually kept saying for months and months and months, 'This is coming from [UCLA]. I was never more sure of anything in my life."

It was a heartbreaking time for her, and her passing was a tragic loss.

Farrah Fawcett arrives at the Golden Globe Awards Ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, January 1977. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frank Edwards/Fotos International)

It was a heartbreaking time for her, and her passing was a tragic loss. Letterman, on the other hand, had some questionable interview moments himself. Surprisingly, he was the one who appeared intoxicated during a live interview after retiring. While speaking on ESPN’s SportsCenter, he suddenly admitted, "We were getting as drunk as you can get without killing yourself from alcohol poisoning - by the way I’m drunk right now." The interviewer didn’t make things awkward and instead responded with humor, "Good! We wouldn’t expect anything less!" It was clear that Letterman was enjoying his retirement a little too much, The Express reported.