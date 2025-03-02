David Letterman was caught off guard when Jamie Lee Curtis had a wardrobe mishap during interview

As Jamie Lee Curtis confidently walked onto the stage to greet show host David Letterman, the inevitable happened.

David Letterman's late-night show has seen plenty of cringe-worthy and shocking moments, including wardrobe malfunctions that left the host visibly embarrassed. In 1998, Letterman had to control his posture after Jamie Lee Curtis accidentally flashed because of a very humiliating wardrobe malfunction. Curtis was on the show to promote her latest horror flick, 'Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.' As she confidently walked onto the stage to greet the seasoned host, the inevitable happened. The 'True Lies' actress wore a sleek red dress with a plunging neckline, and as she hugged Letterman, her right shoulder strap slipped off. Curtis instantly pulled it back but Letterman was left stunned.

As per The Things, the 'Halloween Kills' actress quickly settled down, adjusted her shoulder strap again, and let out a nervous laugh. Letterman on the other hand tried to distract himself by cleaning his specs. Curtis then screamed, "Hi Dave!" with gusto just to ease off the tense moment, "Man, I'm telling you. How are you doing? You know, that was darn nice of you. I don't wanna, it was very sweet of you. Very thoughtful of you," Letterman complimented her presence with a blush. "And I wish more people felt the same way but let me just say this, and then we'll move on. God bless you," the television host replied wanting to put the wardrobe malfunction behind.

Jamie Lee Curtis at 'Halloween Horror Nights' on September 14, 2018, in Universal City, CA. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Paul Archuleta)

However, Curtis seemed in the mood to tease Letterman, as she soon presented a photo of herself lying in a bathtub full of fake blood "I did the cover of Entertainment Weekly that George Lang photographed and instead of just taking a regular picture what we decided was let's do everything I've never done," the 'Borderlands' actress explained. "This is a blood bath this is me naked in a bathtub full of blood," she added. Letterman merely uttered a "Wow", in response visibly shocked again. Fans took the light of the moment and praised both of them for handling the mortifying moment with grace.

"I'm pretty sure that "flashed by Jamie Curtis" deserves its own merit badge," an online user mocked. "She is graceful even when vulnerable," another fan complimented Curtis. "Well, that was awkward and cute and weird and funny, and it was all on television," a netizen noted. "Well, look at that. Dave tried to focus, but Jamie had a wardrobe malfunction, and the whole thing was crazy," a viewer chimed. Back in 1994, Letterman had gushed over Curtis' LBD look, "Wahoo. Man, I'm telling you something. That is one happening dress. I haven't seen you in a long time. You look great," he said visibly impressed.

The television host continued to flirt with Curtis but she looked uncomfortable. "I haven't seen you in five or six years. And you look terrific. And I'm guessing you always look terrific. Don't you? And I'm guessing everybody tells you how great you look." At this point, the 'Halloween' franchise actress threw her hands up in despair and replied, "Hey I'll leave now." The segment then continued in a normal way ending Letterman's obsession with Curtis' voguish looks.