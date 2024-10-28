Keanu Reeves makes big entrance on Netflix charts, but still can't dethrone action hit

Here’s the list of the Top 10 Netflix TV shows this week

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix has released its latest weekly Top 10 list of television series in the United States, showcasing a diverse array of content that highlights the streaming service's strong grip on its subscriber base. Furthermore, the upcoming list includes new entries, confirming that the streaming behemoth is producing a diverse range of content this year.

Netflix's Top 10 list from Monday, October 7 to Sunday, October 13 reflects the fact that fans like diverse content, featuring a mix of documentaries, reality series, and, of course, fictional entertainment. While the previous week's list featured the anime series, 'Dandadan' in the last spot, it failed to maintain its position this week and was replaced by the second season of a popular documentary series.

10. 'Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas'

Keanu Reeves and Graham Hancock in a still from 'Ancient Apocalypse' (@netflix)

'Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas' makes its debut on Netflix's top 10 list, securing the number 10 spot. Hosted by Graham Hancock, the show takes viewers on a thrilling journey across archeological sites across the Americas and offers theories that contradict traditional historical narratives about early human civilization.

With the show's intriguing premise and Hancock's engaging hosting style with Keanu Reeves in Season 2, the show has climbed high on the popularity charts. In addition, I feel people like shows that stimulate conversation about human history and the secrets of ancient civilization; that could be a reason behind the popularity of 'Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas.'

9. 'The Great British Baking Show: Collection 12'

A still from 'The Great British Baking Show' (@netflix)

Netflix subscribers clearly adore food-related content as 'The Great British Baking Show' Collection 12' grabs the ninth spot on Netflix's Top 10. The show focuses on the famed British baking competition, in which participants from all across the country compete in a range of challenges to exhibit their baking skills and creativity.

Each episode has a theme, and the contestants accomplish a variety of baking tasks based on that theme. Then, judges evaluate the applicants' work based on flavor, appearance, and technical proficiency.

8. 'Deceitful Love' Limited Series

Monica Guerritore and Giacomo Gianniotti in a still from 'Deceitful Love' (@netflix)

The 2024 Italian romantic drama television series 'Deceitful Love', is a popular choice on Netflix, as reflected by its eighth-place ranking in this week's Top 10. The show centers on Gabriella (Monica Guerritore), a wealthy hotel owner in her 60s, who unexpectedly develops feelings for Elia (Giacomo Gianniotti), a much younger man.

Gabriella and Elia have a passionate romance despite her family's disapproval. However, as Gabriella begins to uncover Elia's past and hidden secrets, she starts to question whether she can truly trust him.

7. 'I AM A KILLER' Season 5

A still from 'I Am a Killer' (@netflix)

Thanks to its compelling exploration of true crime and psychological complexities, 'I Am a Killer' Season 5 secures the seventh spot on Netflix's Top 10. The series takes a never-seen-before approach by allowing the convicts to share their own stories, creating a haunting yet fascinating narrative that captivates viewers.

This season includes a variety of cases that not only chronicle the horrifying events of the killings but also investigate the societal and personal elements that contribute to such violent conduct.

6. 'The Secret of the River' Season 1

A still from 'The Secret of the River' (@netflix)

'The Secret of the River' Season 1 quickly captured viewers' attention, securing the sixth spot on Netflix's trending list. The plot centers around Erik (Mauro Guzmán) and Sicarú (Trinidad González) who are childhood friends and share a tragic secret related to a horrific tragedy they saw as youngsters.

This shared experience has a tremendous impact on their lives and relationships as they traverse the intricacies of maturity.

5. 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Chloë Sevigny, Javier Bardem, and Cooper Koch in a still from 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'(YouTube/@netflix)

Directed by Ryan Murphy, 'Monster: The Menendez Brothers' is based on a true story and remains a popular choice, comfortably holding the fifth spot on Netflix's Top 10 series of the week. The series chronicles the infamous real-life crime case of Erik Menendez (Cooper Koch) and Lyle (Nicholas Alexander Chavez).

The series focuses on the notorious 1989 case in which the siblings murdered their wealthy parents, Mary Louise 'Kitty' Menendez (Chloë Sevigny) and José (Javier Bardem). The Menendez brothers attempt to justify their actions by accusing their parents of abuse and psychological torment throughout the historic trial, which is chronicled in the show.

4. 'Love Is Blind' Season 7

A still from 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 (Instagarm/@vanessalachey)

With 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 climbing to fourth place on Netflix's Top 10 list, it's clear that romance will never be out of fashion and will continue to delight fans. The 'Love Is Blind' franchise has a sizable fan base that anxiously anticipates new seasons, and this installment, like its predecessors, has kept viewers thoroughly entertained.

The format of the show follows a group of men and women who are divided into distinct pods and converse via voice. After selecting their preferred match, they have the opportunity to meet in person and get to know each other better. By the end of the season, they may even decide to get married—though the choice is entirely theirs.

3. 'Nobody Wants This' Season 1

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in a still from 'Nobody Wants This' (@netflix)

The romantic comedy claims the third spot on the chart, indicating that the 'Nobody Wants This' craze isn't going away anytime soon. The plot of the show follows Joanne (Kristen Bell), a successful podcast host and serial dater, and Noah (Adam Brody), a rabbi and a simple man.

As the saying goes, opposites attract, which is exactly what happened with Joaane and Noah when they met at a party and sparks flew quickly. However, considering Noah's religious upbringing, would this couple be successful?

2. 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in a still from 'The Lincoln Lawyer' (@netflix)

Season 3 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer' is currently a hot commodity, ranking second on Netflix's Top 10 list of legal dramas. The season explores the legal strategies and ethical complexities of the profession, including issues of justice, corruption, and the personal lives of people engaged.

In Season 3 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer,' Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) takes on a critical case concerning the investigation into Gloria Dayton's murder, known as 'Glory Days.'

1. 'Outer Banks' Season 4

The teenagers continue their quest for wealth in 'Outer Banks' Season 4 (@netflix)

'Outer Banks' shows no signs of leaving the list anytime soon, as Season 4 thrives on the loyal following built from previous seasons. In 'Outer Banks' Season 4, the action intensifies as our teenagers continue their quest for wealth and self-worth.

Following Season 3's chaotic events, the crew must face the repercussions of their choices while pursuing the fabled treasure that has eluded them for so long. With their relationship strained as they search for the riches and come across deceit, family secrets, and fearsome rivals, will the crew be successful in securing the riches?