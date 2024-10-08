‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ new member Davide Morosi left bloody after trailer drops shock images

IBIZA, SPAIN: 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' is nearing its Season 5 release, bringing a new wave of boat drama loaded with fresh romances, new crew, and cast members breaking ground rules. From the looks of the trailer, Captain Glenn Shephard might dismiss a crew member, while ex-lovers Daisy Kelliher and Gary King are seen throwing punches. Amid the chaos, a new crew member, Davide Morosi, stands out for his calm demeanor.

Morosi is an Italian chief engineer joining the crew of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' season 5. The Bravo newbie is a passionate hiker with impressive feats under his belt. In May 2023, he hiked to the top of Devil's Peak, Table Mountain, and Lion's Head, all in a single day. But that's not all; Morosi has quite literally sailed the world. According to his Instagram, he completed a 22-day journey sailing from the Port of Lavagna to Antigua.

During his nearly month-long voyage, Morosi documented his experiences, sharing snaps of the calm sea and the breathtaking sunsets. He posted pictures of catching moonfish and tuna and recounted an incredible moment when a whale swam close to the boat. His travels have also taken him to Jamaica, Sicily, Mallorca, and beyond. His extensive travel history has led him to create a separate Instagram page to share his life and sailing adventures worldwide with his friend, Gio.

Davide Morosi loves capturing nature’s beauty on his travels

Davide is a travel enthusiast, often changing his course much like his sails. However, one thing that remains constant during his travels is his commitment to sharing special moments on social media. The ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ crew frequently posts aesthetic pictures on Instagram, featuring blue sunsets by the sea, hiking trail signs, fruit breakfasts, and empty airport aisles.

In November 2023, he shared a carousel of pictures from his trip to California, where he visited Santa Monica, Hollywood, and, Los Angeles, other iconic spots. Davide truly loves capturing snippets of his travels and posting them on Instagram, despite being quite private about his life. His social media features relatively few pictures of him, with even his oldest posts showcasing random snaps of postcards, beer bottles, botanical flowers, and stunning landscape views.

Davide Morosi gets a bloody face in the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 trailer

The ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 trailer is nothing short of a firestorm. The sneak peek showcases glimpses of pivotal moments from the upcoming season, including Daisy trying to move past her previous behavior that led to a love triangle with engineer Colin MacRae and first mate Gary King. Meanwhile, new chef Cloyce Martin almost burns down the kitchen.

One eye-catching moment features Davide with a bloody face, seemingly caught in a friendly banter with King, which leads to the latter throwing something at Davide. The unknown object leaves Davide with blood gushing from his face. The severity of the injury is unclear, but Davide handles the situation like a champ, sporting a smile despite the chaos.

Is Davide Morosi dating someone?

The relationship status of the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ crew member is currently unclear. However, he is often seen on trips and going on adventures around the world with his friends. His favorite travels typically involve beach destinations where he can soak up the sun. In May 2023, Davide shared a carousel of snaps from his trip to Cape Town, featuring many of his friends as they posed together on hikes and enjoyed dinners.

One standout photo shows Davide walking along the shore with a friend, holding hands. The pair looks loved up against the breathtaking landscape. Despite this charming post, it remains unknown if Davide is actually dating someone.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 premieres on Monday, October 7 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.