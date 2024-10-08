Brooks Nader’s showmance is destroying her chances on 'DWTS', and here's why

News of Brooks Nader's constant PDA with partner Gleb Savchenko have been making rounds for quite some time now

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Brooks Nader's time on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 has been an absolute whirlwind. In recent weeks her performance with partner Gleb Savchenko has been ovdershadowed by a controversial and heated showmance that has sparked much debate. Fans and critics are left wondering whether this budding romance is bringing them closer to the mirrorball trophy or pushing them further away.

The chemistry was evident from the moment Brooks hit the dance floor, but lately, her playful exchanges with Gleb—including affectionate glances and flirtatious banter—have felt a bit forced. While such dynamics can benefit a dancing partnership, the chemistry now seems contrived, especially during their recent routines.

This season, Brooks and Gleb gave average performances, but the magic that fans were expecting was just not there. When the choreography called for intricate footwork or emotional storytelling, their forced chemistry overshadowed their technical skills. Ultimately, the heart of 'Dancing with the Stars' lies not only in technical prowess but also in how well the couples connect with the audience.

Brooks's relationship with Gleb must evolve into something more natural before things get impaired. Brook Nader with Gleb Savchenko is treading a thin line between normal and utterly fake. If this connection of hers keeps feeling forced, it just might sabotage Brook's potential in the competition. However, as the weeks progress, fostering a strong dance partnership will become more important than developing romance, with the goal of resonating with both the judges and the audience.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's Soul Train performance

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko brought the fire to the 'Soul Train Night' episode, as their upbeat cha-cha was spot on, with sharp and crisp movements, having fun, teasing interactions that kept the audience's attention. Brooks wore a bright sequined outfit and perfectly captured the flamboyant 1970s style, while Gleb balanced her out with a sleek, stylish ensemble. Carrie Ann Inaba gave them a 9, saying the energy was infectious, and the connection was there; Len Goodman gave an 8, complimenting the technical work, yet felt they could take a stronger performance if they had more 'character' distinctions.

Derek Hough gave them a 9, too, adding that their performance was strong and the choreography vibrant. With the final score of 26 out of 30, Brooks and Gleb were among the leaders of the night.

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko (@abc)

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko were spotted kissing during a lunch date

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko have been raising eyebrows as they were recently seen lunching out on a date, kissing, which set tongues talking that these two could be an item. The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro, 40, and Sports Illustrated model, 27, were spotted waiting at the valet for their car in Beverly Hills, California, on October 4, 2024.

They were seen kissing, and being playful, the duo acted like they had known each other for a while. This was just days after Brooks publicly denied the rumors of a romance with Gleb. She said, "Who wouldn't want to make out with Gleb? We're a dance couple for now. We're not in a relationship," saying she has mixed feelings since she is newly single. Despite her remarks, the lunch date certainly with fondling did not help quell speculation about the status of their relationship.