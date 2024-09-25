Are Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko dating? 'DWTS' duo fuels romance buzz with steamy moves

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko deliver flirty performance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 pro Gleb Savchenko and his partner Brooks Nader have recently sparked dating rumors after their ongoing flirty exchanges. The duo had previously dismissed speculation about their relationship, but their recent interactions have rekindled fans' hopes for a potential romance.

Gleb has been trying to focus on the choreography but it felt like Brooks’s attention was drifting away from the performance. The dance partner's romance rumors were fueled further after they shared a kiss during the rehearsals. Although Gleb and Brooks' playful chemistry was evident on the ABC show stage, they didn't share the kiss on camera. Despite the swirling romance rumors, Gleb and Brooks do not seem to be in a romantic relationship. It appears they are fanning the flames of a showmance to win over the audience and secure their votes. During rehearsals, Brooks even candidly noted that they needed to get "a little closer" to sell their performance.

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko shared a kiss during the rehearsals (Instagram/@brooksnader)

'DWTS' Season 33 star Brooks Nader reflects on her relationship with Gleb Savchenko

'DWTS' Season 33 star Brooks Nader made ballroom debut just to live her high school dream. However, the newly single model appears to be drawn to her professional partner, Gleb Savchenko. Brooks described her partnership with Gleb as amazing and admitted that they have a great time dancing together.

While Brooks called Gleb 'hot', she emphasized that he is her teacher, adding, "I'm a student. I have literally never been more excited to go back to school." Additionally, Brooks hinted that having a playful flirtation with the dance pro could give them an advantage in the competition.

'DWTS' Season 33 star Brooks Nader calls Gleb Savchenko 'hot' (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader skipped elimination with a flirty performance

'DWTS' Season 33 star Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's showmance tease has seemingly worked as the viewers want to see their flirty exchange more. Additionally, they have become fan favorites, successfully avoiding the latest double elimination that sent Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov, as well as Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa, home from the competition.

The showmance has seemingly impressed the ABC show judges. Gleb and Brooks performed a quickstep to Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' during Oscars Night, earning a score of 20. They also received compliments from the judges with Carrie Ann Inaba calling Brooks a 'beautiful dancer'.

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader have become fan favorites (@abc)

Catch stirring 'DWTS' Season 33 performances on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.