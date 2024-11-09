The chilling reason Bri Thomas cut ties with ‘Love Is Blind’ stars Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser

Bri Thomas has described Ashley Adionser and 'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis as manipulative and deceitful

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Bri Thomas, the ex-partner of this season's 'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis, opened up about her decision to cut ties with both Tyler and his new partner, Ashley Adionser, citing concerns for the safety and well-being of her children. According to Bri, Tyler, and Ashley have consistently demonstrated a lack of empathy and compassion, especially in their treatment of her and the children. As time has passed, Bri's concerns have grown regarding Ashley's lack of sensitivity toward her family. Documented issues became more visible after interviews like Jessie Woo's and Story Time with Rikkii, where Bri was able to speak more in-depth about what happened.

Bri described Ashley and Tyler as manipulative and deceitful, claiming they use Christianity to mask their actions. Bri stated that this behavior has made her realize it is in her children's best interest to keep Tyler and Ashley out of their lives. Many fans have expressed support for Bri for making a conscious decision to protect her children from further emotional harm. She promised she would protect her children from more pain and focus on healing from this experience. Bri noted that she wants to make sure the environment for the kids remains positive, and these boundaries will enable her to take that most important step in the right direction. The decision has resonated with many online, who hope she can move on and find peace—especially since there's a concern over how Tyler's past and present behavior may affect her family.

' Love Is Blind’ star Ashley Adionser reveals getting a text from Tyler Francis’ ex Bri

'Love is Blind' Season 7 star Ashley Adionser took to her Instagram Stories to share an unexpected message she received from Tyler Francis' ex, Bri. According to Ashley, the message was an apology from Bri for any misunderstandings in the past with a declaration that she never intended to hurt anyone.

Ashley did say that she "welcomed" the apology and clarified that she held no grudges toward Bri since she wanted to hear her side of the story—especially considering Bri had also publicly called out Tyler. However, Bri later made clear through YouTuber Jessie Woo that her message was only to soften the online backlash at Ashley and was sent before Ashley's recent comments about their family dynamics.



'Love Is Blind' star Ashley Adionser reveals receiving a text from Tyler Francis' ex, Bri (@netflix)

Bri Thomas addresses 'unplanned' twins remark made by 'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis

In surprise twists, the ex-partner of 'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis, Bri Thomas, spoke about their shared family and cleared the air about comments made by Tyler on the show. She explained that their twin daughters, Kali and Kamari, were from "natural, unplanned intercourse," emphasizing that there was no confusion about who their parents were. Bri expressed hurt over Tyler's remarks on TV, where he described their children as simply the 'product of a sperm donation'. "This is our real life.it sucks", Bri said, emphasizing how Tyler's portrayal of their family on television deeply affected her emotionally.

'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis's baby mama Bri Thomas felt he disowned their kids (Instagram/@brithomas2)

'Love Is Blind’ star Tyler Francis didn’t want ex-Bri to be a ‘single mother’

'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis revealed that he did not want his ex, Bri Thomas, to raise their son Kyreaux as a single mother. In a recent video, Bri shared that Tyler had initially reached out to offer help with conception and later stepped up to be a father figure to her child. "Tyler asked me if I would be okay with him being a father to Kyreaux," Bri shared, emphasizing his eagerness to be actively involved in his son's life.