'Love Is Blind’ scandal: Tyler’s baby mama drops a bombshell with leaked texts

Tyler Francis created quite a stir on the Netflix show after he lied about having fathered kids

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Tyler Francis has come under fire after text messages allegedly surfaced between him and Bri, the mother of his two children.The supposed leaked texts insinuate he didn't present himself authentically in front of the cameras.

In the viral texts, Bri writes that Tyler was in contact with her throughout the filming of 'Love Is Blind', even sending messages during his flight to Los Angeles to commence filming. Bri also sent over pictures and videos of their children.

What has surfaced, though, suggests there is not a whole lot of interest on Tyler's part in wanting to inquire about his kids. At one point, Bri confronted him in a message, asking if he truly intended to stay out of the children's lives. Evidently, he didn't respond to that, which further raised eyebrows among the show's fans. In the storyline of 'Love Is Blind', Tyler is single and ready to start something new. These reported texts complicate the setup.

During the show's reunion, he detailed how he helped a close friend and her wife have children but insisted he never meant to be a full-time father to the kids. There is some insinuation in Bri's texts that Tyler was more involved than he lets on, so it brings his account into question. It is worth questioning whether Tyler had been honest, and it also begs the question of how much should cast members disclose on a show regarding dating. Now, the 'Love Is Blind' drama takes a whole new layer with this new information seemingly floating around on social media.

' Love Is Blind’ star Ashley Adionser gets an apology from Tyler’s baby mama

Reality star Ashley Adionser of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 shared her surprise at having an unexpected conversation with the mother of the biological children of Tyler Francis after the news about Tyler's kids went public. On November 6, Ashley joined 'The Viall Files' podcast and revealed that the baby mama of Tyler reached out to her in an unexpected Instagram message while apologizing to her and Tyler.



The apology by the baby mama seems to be coming from a place of acknowledgment for any turmoil or chaos unleashed after Tyler's truth came to light.



'Love Is Blind’ star Ashley Adionser defends Tyler Francis despite being lied about kids

Finally, 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Ashley Adionser had something to say about the backlash Tyler Francis has received about his secretive past. This season, Tyler let Ashley know that he was a "sperm donor" and had fathered three kids. The problem is that viewers were utterly shocked when more information came to the surface that suggested the father of the children had way more involvement than he initially let on.



Despite this revelation, Ashley took to Instagram to clear the air. Responding to a comment made by one of her fans, where they attacked Tyler's character as a father, Ashley leaped to his defense. The reality television star explained that she wasn't mad at him because he helped a couple conceive a child; she found the whole intent admirable. She explained that things got messy because of how caught up Tyler was with the kids. She was urging fans to consider the shades of gray involved in relationship dynamics and conceded she'd make decisions that felt intuitively correct to her, not because people said so.