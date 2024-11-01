'Love Is Blind' alum Amber Desiree stirs up romance rumors with mystery man

'Love Is Blind' alum Amber Desiree confirmed she's dating someone new at the Season 7 reunion but kept the details a mystery

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' star Amber Desiree aka AD recently made waves during the Season 7 reunion by confirming that she's dating someone new. However, she chose to keep the details shrouded in mystery, emphasizing her wish to maintain privacy in this new chapter of her life.

Amber was joined by Marshall Glaze on the reunion couch fueling rumors, as their undeniable chemistry led fans to speculate about a possible romance between the two. However, the excitement was short-lived when Marshall clarified that he is currently single, leaving many feeling disappointed. However, AD has recently been linked to 'Love Is Blind UK' star Ollie Sutherland. The two were recently spotted sharing a cozy dinner, a sight that sent fans buzzing with curiosity and hope for her happiness. This new connection comes just months after AD discussed her journey back into the dating scene after her breakup with Clay Gravesande.

Amber Desiree appeared on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion with Marshall Glaze (@netflix)

Did Amber Desiree just soft-launch her romance with Ollie Sutherland?

'Love Is Blind' star Amber Desiree has been dropping hints about a rumored romance with Ollie Sutherland. Recently, she took a trip to the UK, sharing a series of snapshots from her adventure, including indulging in some delicious vegan cuisine, perfectly aligning with Ollie's own vegan lifestyle. It seemed like a subtle soft launch for their romance, especially since Amber explored Ollie's birthplace.

Adding to the intrigue, both AD and Ollie posted photos showcasing the enchanting Christmas lights in London. Amber later shared a video of herself in Camden Town, seated next to a mystery man whose shoulders were the only visible part in the frame. With each post, the excitement around their potential relationship continues to grow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Desiree (AD) (@amberdesiree)

Why did Amber Desiree split with Clay Gravesande?

'Love Is Blind' star Amber Desiree and Clay Gravesande ignited a spark in the pods that carried them all the way to the altar. Their excitement was palpable as they reveled in each other's presence, with an undeniable physical chemistry that seemed to light up the room. However, when the moment of truth arrived, Clay surprised everyone by not saying "I do."

He noted that while he genuinely loved AD, he didn’t feel it was responsible to commit just yet. Clay believed he needed to become the best version of himself for Amber before taking that leap. Although he suggested they could remain together and consider marriage down the line later, AD was not ready to continue dating after facing that rejection. It was a heart-wrenching turn that left both of them at a crossroads.