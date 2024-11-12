‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ chef Cloyce Martin’s cooking troubles may stem from more than just his skills

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ chef Cloyce Martin's future on the show hangs in the balance

In Season 5, Episode 6 of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht', Chef Cloyce Martin once again proved why he may not be cut out for life on the yacht. Not only did he serve below-par dishes, but he also complained repeatedly about the workload. The breaking point came when he made the guests wait over 25 minutes after finishing their meals before finally serving their anniversary dessert.

Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher was visibly disappointed with his cooking and lack of presentation. However, Cloyce remained unfazed by her feedback, continuing to make the same mistakes without any effort to improve. While Cloyce’s actions have made him a liability, it raises the question of whether he’s entirely to blame.

It appears Cloyce needs more direct management, yet Daisy seems unable to fully assert control over him. He likely doesn’t take her seriously and may not see her as his superior. Daisy’s reluctance to involve Captain Glenn Shepherd in the situation has only added to the tension.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Chef Cloyce Martin may not be cut out for life on the yacht (Instagram/@chefcloyce)

Will Cloyce Martin be fired in the next episode of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'?

With Cloyce’s repeated lack of basic culinary skills, his future on the show now hangs in the balance. There have been multiple discussions between Glenn and Daisy about Cloyce’s shortcomings and the guests' feedback. Overall, things don’t look good for the 22-year-old chef. His refusal to admit to his mistakes, combined with his failure to make any improvements, has only worsened the situation.

Now, his performance has caught the attention of everyone, including Glenn, who faces a difficult decision: whether Cloyce should continue on the crew or be let go. Based on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, it seems likely that Cloyce’s firing won’t be settled in 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, Episode 7, and could extend over several more episodes.

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 chef Cloyce Martin previously competed in 'Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown' (Instagram/@chefcloyce)

Cloyce Martin seems more focused on fun than cooking

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Cloyce may have different priorities, which could explain his poor performance. In one episode, Cloyce left his kitchen duties to help the deck crew set up water activities for the guests. When the guests arrived, he chose to stay behind instead of fulfilling his role.

When confronted about his actions, Cloyce showed no remorse, admitting that he had gotten away with similar behavior in the past. It seems Cloyce may not take his job seriously, possibly believing he’s doing well for his age, despite the serious responsibilities he's been entrusted with.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' chef Cloyce Martin's future on the Bravo show hangs in the balance (Bravo)

Does 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Cloyce Martin have a formal culinary education?

According to his LinkedIn, Cloyce holds a degree in Entrepreneurship from Pace University in New York. On the show, he shared that he received training in France from Michelin-rated chefs. Cloyce's reality TV debut came at age 14 on 'Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown', where young chefs competed against professional adults.

He later appeared on 'Cook Your Way to Culinary School', a Rachael Ray special, where contestants had to prepare dishes within a set budget and time limit for a chance to win a culinary scholarship. While Cloyce didn't take home the top prize, he did earn a scholarship that helped further his culinary education.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' chef Cloyce Martin holds a degree in Entrepreneurship from Pace University in New York (Bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.