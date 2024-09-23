‘DWTS’ Season 33: Which dance form pushes contestants and pros to their limits? ABC stars reveal

'DWTS' pros and contestants discussed the most challenging dance style on the ABC dance competition

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Over the years, several celebrities and their professional partners have managed to win the hearts of the viewers on 'Dancing With The Stars' with their jaw-dropping featuring a bunch of dance styles such as Jazz, Cha-Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Contemporary, Tango, Argentine Tango, Charleston, Waltz, Viennese Waltz, Samba, Paso Doble, Jive, Rumba, and Quickstep.

Irrespective of the fact, whether you are a pro dancer or an amateur, some dance forms that are harder to master and they require more strength, technique, and skill. At the time of writing, Rumba was considered the most difficult dance style on 'Dancing with the Stars.'

For the unversed, Rumba is a slow, sensual, and romantic dance that originated in the 1930s and it includes elements from the Cuban Bolero. In this dance form, the partners dance very closely to each other, performing slow and smooth movements. The dancers have been performing Rumba on 'DWTS' since its first season.

'DWTS' Season 33 contestants Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy (@abc)

'DWTS' Season 32 alum Ariana Madix dubs Rumba as 'hardest dance' on ABC dance show

'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix competed in 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 32. During her time on the show, she was partnered with pro dancer Pasha Pashkov and they ended up securing third place in the competition.

During an Instagram Q&A session in November 2023, Ariana shared her personal experiences on the hit dance show and responded to the queries of the fans, as per Reality Blurb. Then, a user asked Ariana about the 'hardest dance so far.'

“Rumba or paso doble for different reasons. Rumba [because] it’s deceptive. Watching it seems slow and simple but there’s so much complicated technique going on to make it right … Paso doble [because] the body has to move in such unnatural ways to achieve the proper technique! It’s a SPRINT and a backbreaker," Ariana replied.

'DWTS' star Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov (@disney+)

'DWTS' Season 32 star Harry Jowsey shares worries about Rumba

Harry Jowsey of 'Too Hot to Handle' fame participated in Season 32 of 'Dancing With The Stars.' He was paired up with pro dancer Rylee Arnold and they finished in sixth place. While having a chat with Page Six, Harry talked about his dance journey and various dance forms as well.

For the Taylor Swift-themed episode, Harry and his partner Rylee performed Jive and Rumba. “It’s just so scary! There’s so many dances and we’re not allowed extra time,” Harry told the media outlet during one of the rehearsals at that time.

Soon after, Rylee chimed in and said, “It’s hard to ask somebody to learn a dance that’s like a second priority because we’re more worried about the rumba. It’s just overall a hard week but we can push through.”

Harry Jowsey gifts a $14, 000 bracelet to 'DWTS' partner Rylee Arnold as they spent Thanksgiving together amid dating rumors (Instagram/@harryjowsey)

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.