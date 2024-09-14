Who is ‘DWTS’ Pro Gleb Savchenko dating? ABC star’s love-life in spotlight following previous heartbreak

Gleb was accused of cheating allegations in the past

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Gleb Savchenko is another one of those professional dancers on 'Dancing With the Stars' who has had his heartbreak and rumors regarding relationships. After his 14-year marriage to fellow dancer Elena Samodanova came to an end in 2020, Gleb faced cheating allegations, which he has denied on several occasions. Quite publicly, his breakup with Elena was due to her accusing her husband of "ongoing infidelity," noting it was the reason their family was torn apart. However, Gleb rebutted that their issues had been ongoing and were not at all related to his romantic relationship with his DWTS partner Chrishell Stause, as many had assumed.

Following his divorce, Gleb began a romantic relationship in 2021 with Swedish model Elena Belle. The two remained together until March of 2024 and parted ways on amicable terms. Since then, Gleb has directed much effort into the co-parenting of his two daughters, Olivia and Zlata, who remain with their mother in Hong Kong.

More recently, Gleb addressed new rumors of dating, but he is not talking about a serious relationship. In support of his 2024 shows with Chippendales, Gleb named his career and children at the forefront of his concentration. He admitted relationships do occur, but he did not confirm a new romance, thus leaving his current status open to speculation. In other words, Gleb is currently single and is focusing on rebuilding his life after those relationships. He is dedicating much attention to family and work while keeping his personal life private.

Who are 'DWTS' star Gleb's children?

Below Deck alum Gleb Savchenko-the pro on Dancing With the Stars-is a proud papa to two daughters, Olivia and Zlata. He shares his daughters with ex-wife Elena Samodanova, whom he was married to for 14 years before they divorced in 2020. Their first-born daughter is named Olivia, and she was born on November 2, 2010. She is now a teenager and according to Gleb, is growing at a really fast pace. Olivia is known to share her dad's love for dance and has already expressed interest in performing arts.

The younger daughter is Zlata, born on August 1, 2017. She is 7 years old and still young, but Gleb often speaks about how much joy she brings to his life. Although Gleb's daughters live in Hong Kong with their mother, he does not allow the distance to deter him from keeping in touch with his girls. In an interview with 'Us Weekly', Gleb identified how hard the separation is, "It'll be really hard to stay connected because of the time difference. But I try my best."* He also added that he takes them on trips whenever he visits them, "I took them to Thailand for three weeks, and we had a great time."

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko receive their highest score in week 5 (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

What are 'DWTS' star Gleb's cheating rumour?

The 2020 breakup between DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko and his ex-wife Elena Samodanova came amid some pretty serious cheating allegations. After being together for 14 years, it was over because of claims of his side-sneaking.

In November 2020, Elena accused Gleb of "ongoing infidelity". In an interview with 'People' she said, "After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I've decided enough is enough."

Elena further claimed that the recent "inappropriate relationship" brought turmoil into their marriage. She didn't name anyone, although people assumed he had an affair with his DWTS partner Chrishell Stause on Season 29 of the show. However, Gleb has denied such rumors. He issued a statement to respond to the speculations, "My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split." Gleb said he and Elena had some unfinished issues in their marriage, and their separation was not because of his relationship with Chrishell.

Chrishell Stause also spoke about the rumors and said she was sad to hear Gleb and Elena had separated, but confirmed their relationship is strictly professional. She said in an Instagram Story, "It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life.I would not wish this on anyone."