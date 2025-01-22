‘American Primeval’ could spell more trouble for Kevin Costner after his ‘Yellowstone’ drama

Kevin Costner’s 'Horizon' flopped, while Netflix’s 'American Primeval' is a hit, proving Westerns can still succeed with the right story.

Kevin Costner, once beloved as John Dutton in 'Yellowstone', seems to have hit a rough patch in his career. His departure from the show and the underwhelming response to his passion project 'Horizon' has left him struggling to regain his footing in the Western genre. Costner is celebrated as the quintessential cowboy, but things have taken a sharp turn as he poured his heart and $50 million of his own money into a three-hour-long Western epic, 'Horizon: An American Saga– Chapter 1'. The film flopped, earning only $38.7 million. He has already invested another $50 million into the second part, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival but has yet to hit theaters. Fans criticized the film for being more about setting up the story than delivering a satisfying, standalone experience. One of the biggest complaints was its lengthy runtime, which didn’t seem to offer enough payoff.

Meanwhile, the Western genre itself is thriving. Netflix’s new six-part miniseries 'American Primeval' has taken audiences by storm. Starring Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin, the series is set during the Utah War and delves into the real-life Mountain Meadows Massacre. Directed by Peter Berg and written by Mark L. Smith, the show has received great reviews for its compelling story and action-packed sequences.

Fans on social media have been buzzing about the series. A viewer tweeted, "'American Primeval' on @netflix caught me entirely off guard. What a show! The cinematography is incredible— those arrows flying from all directions, the world so brutal, dirty, grim, and cruel…It’s impossible to stop watching!" Another fan penned, "'American Primeval' gotta win an award or something. This m*****a is gold," praising its gritty realism and likening it to Taylor Sheridan’s '1883'.

The glowing reviews show that the Western genre still has an audience, just not for Costner’s 'Horizon'. The problem isn’t the genre itself but how Costner chose to present his story. Releasing the first three hours of a planned 12-hour saga as a standalone film left viewers feeling unsatisfied. It lacked a self-contained story or character arc that could hold the audience’s attention. Many have suggested that 'Horizon' might have fared better as a TV series as the small screen offers more flexibility for storytelling, allowing for deeper character development and intricate plots over multiple episodes, as reported by FandomWire. Costner’s decision to release his epic as a series of films may have alienated viewers who wanted something more engaging and complete in each installment.

Despite the failure of the first chapter, Costner is pressing forward. His production company, Territory Film Studios, is funding the next two parts of 'Horizon'. However, many believe he should pivot to television for the final chapters, as reported by ScreenRant. This format could breathe new life into his ambitious project and reach a wider audience.

Costner's 'Horizon' tanking, follows his premature exit from Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' over a feud with the latter. While 'Yellowstone' faced criticism for its underwhelming finale in Costner’s absence, Sheridan's other Western series, '1883' and '1923', have been well-received, proving that audiences still crave rich, well-told stories set in the Old West.