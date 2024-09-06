‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ receives 11-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

The audience at the 81st Venice International Film Festival greeted the cast of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' and Todd Phillips with a rousing standing ovation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The season of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' has officially kicked off, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's highly anticipated performance earning an impressive 11-minute standing ovation at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on Thursday, September 5. According to reports, the sequel to the 2019 film 'Joker,' directed by Todd Philips, left the audience thrilled, with screams and ovations, especially for Gaga's performance in the musical thriller.

Reportedly, the audience at the Sala Grande venue greeted the cast of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' and Todd Phillips with a rousing standing ovation, further heightening anticipation for the film. The crowd was ecstatic during the ovation, with enthusiastic shouts for Lady Gaga. The actor-singer responded by thanking the fans and blowing kisses. The release of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' on Friday, October 4, is much anticipated, following the impressive success of its predecessor throughout the awards season.

Which character is Lady Gaga playing in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'?

Lady Gaga in a still from 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@dcstudios)

Lady Gaga joins the 'Joker' franchise as Harley Quinn, bringing the notorious character to life. She will team up with Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck to wreak havoc on Gotham City. According to sources, days after the release of 'Joker,' Gaga was considered for the character Harley, but the formal announcement did not come until the summer of 2022.

Furthermore, 'Joker: Folie à Deux' follows the musical way, as teased in the trailer. Given Lady Gaga's exceptional musical talent, it's clear she is an ideal choice to bring Harley Quinn to life on screen. As evident from the trailer, the Joker and Harley Quinn will dance to versions of classic songs as they navigate Gotham City's criminal underworld.

What do the early reviews of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' state?

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in a still for 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@dcstudios)

Initial reviews of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' have been mixed, with many critics pointing out issues with the premise and direction of the film. As per a BBC review by Nicholas Barber, the movie was unimpressive and received a two-star rating. The critic noted that while Lady Gaga's vocals shine, Joaquin Phoenix's performance was less compelling.

Variety's Owen Gleiberman noted that Todd Phillips's 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is an attempt at a darkly sarcastic musical sequel to the original 'Joker,' but it ends up being a clumsy and grounded production. He also highlights that Lady Gaga has limited screen time but praises her musical skills.

While 'Joker: Folie à Deux' momentarily sparks when Joker and Harley first meet, Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian observes that the film eventually becomes monotonous and oppressive, limited to an artificial Gotham penitentiary environment. Phoenix and Gaga are separated for most of the film, and although Phoenix's performance remains passionate and forceful, it lacks depth and diversity.

What is the plot of 'Joker: Folie à Deux'?

Joaquin Phoenix in a still for 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (YouTube/@warnerbrospictures)

The film's premise picks up directly after the events of 'Joker,' with Arthur now imprisoned in Arkham Asylum for his role in the Gotham City riots that resulted in the deaths of host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) and Bruce Wayne's parents, Thomas and Martha. In the institution, Aurther meets Harleen Quinzel, a fellow prisoner, and the two form a strong bond.

The trailer for 'Joker: Folie à Deux' hints that the duo will escape from the institution and wreak havoc across the city. It certainly seems like something a lethal combination like Joker and Harley would do. The film's French subtitle, 'Folie à Deux,' refers to a psychological condition in which two closely related individuals share a delusion. This suggests that the film may blur the lines between the core couple's relationship and the reality surrounding them.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' trailer