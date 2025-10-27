'Sherlock' star tapped for Agatha Christie-inspired Portugese drama

Abbington joins the whodunut directed by Bruno Gascon

English actor Amanda Abbington has been cast in the Portuguese mystery drama 'Jones'. The 'Sherlock' star joins the show, inspired by Agatha Christie, and directed by Bruno Gascon. The whodunit is currently filmed across Portugal’s Sintra and Vila Nova de Foz Côa.

The six-part drama sees Abbington play Eve. According to Variety, her character is "a sharp-witted, slightly off-kilter actress drawn into an investigation led by Oliver Jones, played by Portuguese thesp José Pimentão (Netflix’s “1899”), a detective with the unnerving gift of speaking to the dead." The logline reads, "After a murder at a lavish family gathering in Sintra, Jones teams with the victim, Júlia (Laura Dutra, of RTP’s “Irreversível”), to crack the case amid a maze of secrets, lies, and spectral clues."

Other members of the cast include Raquel Rocha Vieira, Paula de Magalhães, Afonso Lagarto, Sílvia Chiola, Rui Morrison, Rafael Morais, Ivo Canelas, and Margarida Moreira. The outlet saw Gascon explain how Abbington was a perfect fit for the role and also the show in general. "Jones’ is my tribute to classic mystery stories, deeply inspired by Agatha Christie. Every episode invites the audience to question every detail, every shadow, and every character — where neither the living nor the dead tell the full truth," he said. "Amanda was perfect for Eve — nuanced, natural, and deeply connected to the story. Her international recognition brings visibility and prestige, and the British touch of humor was essential to this universe."

This comes on the back of his initial tease. "Nothing in 'Jones' is what it seems. The dead speak, the living lie, and the truth hides behind layers of illusion. This is a series inspired by Agatha Christie, full of suspense, eccentric characters, and dark humor," Gascon said.

Abbington was equally enthusiastic about her role in the drama. "I loved the challenge of acting with Portuguese castmates while delivering my dialogue in English — it was incredibly rewarding and much easier than I expected," she said. "Filming in Portugal was a big draw, and Bruno is very much an actor’s director; there was a freedom in working with him that was refreshing and easy. The series is completely character-driven and multiple languages weave through the show, which feels innovative and unique,” Abbington further added.

At the time of writing, there is no official release date listed, although the show's production is currently underway. The fiction thriller is one of the most-awaited pieces of international content. Only time will tell of the whodunit fares when it hits the screens.

Watch this space for more updates on 'Jones'.