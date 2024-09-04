All the 'Sunny' characters ranked, and why Suzie Sakamoto isn't #1

KYOTO, JAPAN: Rashida Jones starrer 'Sunny' finally concluded its run nine weeks after premiering on Apple TV+. The show blends elements of gripping mystery with subtle comedy and entertains with its quirky treatment of the screenplay. However, the lead characters are far from typical protagonists, possessing a certain unlikeability and mystery of their own.

'Sunny' won’t overwhelm you with a large cast of characters. Instead, it focuses mainly on 3-4 key figures, all entangled in the mystery of Masa Sakamoto's mysterious death, the dark manual, and the Yakuza's involvement in all of it. If we reflect back at our watching experience, here's a list of the characters ranked from worst to best in Apple TV+'s 'Sunny'.

6. Hime

YOU as Hime in 'Sunny' (@appletv+)

Hime, played by YOU, is the show's antagonist. Though she was introduced as a deadly villain in the earlier episodes, she lost her charm as the show progressed. She wants Sunny's killing code for which she can kidnap, kill or cut off people's limbs or tongues. And yet, there's something about her that doesn't scream terror.

She is an average villain at most. You know the villain isn't strong enough when the protagonist doesn't think of you enough. Suzie Sakamoto doesn't give two cents about Hime as she continues to focus on finding Masa's truth. We strongly believe that 'Sunny' could have used a far more dangerous villain to hold our attention.

5. Suzie Sakamoto

Rashida Jones in a still from 'Sunny' (@appletv+)

It's heartbreaking to say that the show's protagonist isn't among our favorites. Rashida Jones fits perfectly in her role as Suzie Sakamoto, but the way her character is written is disappointing.

At first we resonate with her grief and pain. When she loses her husband and son in a plane crash, she slips into alcoholism and loneliness. However, as we get a deep dive into her character, the problem begins. She keeps ignoring her mother-in-law who infact, appears to be a nice lady and keeps checking on her after the tragedy.

Despite living in Japan for ten years and being married to a Japanese man, she has never been interested in learning their culture. She has no friends at all, and her text conversation with Dee suggests that Suzie is to blame for her lack of friendships and strong relationships. Even with Mixxy, she often comes across as rude and selfish. While this might be an attempt to make her character more realistic, it often becomes irritating, making it hard to connect with her or feel any compassion for her.

4. Masa Sakamoto

Hidetoshi Nishijima in 'Sunny' (@appletv+)

Though Masa Sakamoto is the center of the mystery, this character appears occasionally. We only see him through flashbacks as the showrunners give us a glimpse of his life before his marriage and his work as a roboticist.

Despite the limited appearance, Masa, played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, leaves a lasting impact on us. We could resonate with his pain when his father died and he isolated himself for years. But the most remarkable moment from the show has been when Masa talks about loneliness being the biggest epidemic in today's time. We only wish he had more scenes.

3. Noriko Sakamoto

Judy Ongg as Noriko Sakamoto in 'Sunny' (@appletv+)

Noriko Sakamoto, played by Judy Ongg, is Masa Sakamoto's mother. When she loses her son to the tragedy, she tries to be strong, trying to go through her grief by seeking companionship in people around her.

We start questioning her motives when she deliberately gets herself arrested halfway through the series. However, her grand gesture in Episode 10 of 'Sunny' reveals her true nature as a kind soul. She might not be the perfect mother—having lied to her son about his biological father for years, allowing him to wrongly blame himself for the hostility from Noriko's husband. Despite this, we come to understand her struggles and the pain she endured.

2. Mixxy

annie the clumsy as Mixxy in 'Sunny' (@appletv+)

Mixxy is the most intriguing character in the Apple TV+'s series. She is the only one who manages to hold our attention till the very end.

Played by annie the clumsy, Mixxy is a part-time bartender who helps Suzie with her Yakuza problem. She can't be trusted, as Sunny says. But that's what makes her character interesting. You'll have to watch the entire series to see how things pan out for her amid Suzie's mess.

1. Sunny

A still from 'Sunny' (@appletv+)

At number 1 of our list is Sunny, the homebot owned by Suzie. It brings light into Suzie's dark world, trying to pull her out of loneliness and grief. It may not be a perfect bot but it surely tries to be one.

Sunny is the ultimate friend one needs in life. The homebot sticks with Suzie even when she doesn't need it around. Despite being programmed to do only ethical things, the bot pushes its boundaries when it comes to protecting Suzie. Isn't what we all want in life? For someone to walk an extra mile and take the fall for us, if needed?

