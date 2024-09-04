'Sunny' Review: Don't be fooled by the title, this quirky thriller is dark

'Sunny' on Apple TV+ falls prey to sluggish pace and poorly written characters

KYOTO, JAPAN: Ever watched a show with high expectations, only to be later disappointed? 'Sunny' on Apple TV+ is one of them. The black comedy mystery show had a strong plot: an American woman living in Japan faces a dramatic turn of events when her husband and son are reported to have died in a plane crash. Consumed by grief and alcoholism, she receives a home bot as a gift, which accompanies her on a journey to uncover the truth behind her husband’s mysterious death.

Katie Robbins, creator of the show, even put together all the right ingredients to deliver an engaging experience. Yet, the result fell short. The ten-episode series is marred by major flaws that could have been easily avoided.

'Sunny' doesn't utilize its potential

Jun Kunimura, Rashida Jones, and Annie the Clumsy in 'Sunny' (@appletv+)

'Sunny' is one of those shows that promises a lot but ultimately falls into mediocrity. It starts with an intriguing mix of mystery, noir, and dark comedy, but as the episodes progress, it fails to capitalize on its initial potential. We held out hope for the show to improve, but unfortunately, it only entertained us with its bizarreness without making a lasting impression.

The pacing of 'Sunny' is undoubtedly slow, but we were ready to ignore it owing to Robbins's deliberate choice to build tension. However, it becomes frustratingly sluggish, especially when an entire episode is spent watching Rashida Jones and Annie the Clumsy’s characters wandering through the woods in search of the farmhouse.

The episode added no weight to the mystery or character development, except a brief glimpse into Sunny's attempt at feeling a motherly bond. The scene where Suzie and Mixxy sing to fend off a wild bear did little more than subtly push us away.

The entire Yakuza subplot lacks the intimidation factor it needs. The show would have benefited from more deadly antagonists to add to the tension. The lack of rush into unfolding the mystery eventually forces viewers to leave the show midway who couldn't care less about what happened to Masa Sakamoto or his role with the Yakuza.

If you manage to stick with it until the end, you'll likely be disappointed by the way the mystery resolves. Seeing the major plot's conclusion play out in a comical setting, with the robot reflecting on flashbacks, marks the show's lowest point.

'Sunny' falters when it comes to a strong protagonist

Rashida Jones in 'Sunny' (@appletv+)

Kattie Robbins has failed to create a compelling protagonist. While Rashida Jones is a great actress and was a good casting choice, we can't root for her character due to the flaws in the writing. The character is complex and not particularly likable, which contributes to the problem.

She’s an outsider living in Japan, married to a Japanese man for ten years, yet she has never made any effort to learn about Japanese culture or even the basics of the language. She has no friends and shows little interest in developing close bonds with those around her.

It’s hard to root for her when she appears so disinterested in connecting with those around her, including the audience. It would have been helpful if Robbins had provided a glimpse into Suzie’s past to explain why she is so detached. Understanding her background could have made her less likable traits more relatable.

While Jones does a commendable job portraying Suzie’s loneliness and grief, the character’s lack of warmth or relatability makes it hard to invest emotionally in her journey. Her friendship with Mixxy doesn't excite us either. The show even fails to portray the depth of their friendship which has its ups and downs. Hidetoshi Nishijima as Masa Sakamoto and Judy Ongg as Noriko Sakamoto provide the only relief in this poorly written saga.

'Sunny' fails to capture the essence of Japanese culture

Judy Ongg in 'Sunny' (@appletv+)

The show's exploration of AI, modern technology, and the dark underbelly of Japanese society is intriguing but doesn’t fully hit the mark. There are moments when the plot feels scattered, with unnecessary tangents that distract from the central mystery of Suzie’s missing family.

Another flaw is the show’s failure to fully explore Asian culture despite being set entirely in Japan. With more Americans than Asians on the crew, the show’s fate seemed sealed from the start.

‘Sunny’ is available to stream on Apple TV+.