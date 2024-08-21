'AGT' Season 19: Watch audience's reaction to Howie Mandel's comparison between Brooke Bailey and Liv Warfield

'AGT' Season 19 judge Howie Mandel believes Liv Warfield gave a better performance last week compared to Brooke Bailey

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: To prepare for her performance this week, Brooke Bailey observed last week's 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 quarterfinal from the audience. She did this to observe how the other singers handled the stage. Her father is a cement truck driver, and she describes herself as "normal" despite growing up in Los Angeles. She also recently resigned from her day job at Planet Fitness.

Liv Warfield's departure from the competition last week left her shaken. In the Tuesday, August 20th episode, she performed Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" while wearing a sparkling purple ball gown. Her voice, both effortless and powerful, soared during the chorus, where she hit an incredibly high note with ease. It was a dramatic and spectacular performance.

Howie Mandel compares Brooke Bailey's performance to former 'AGT' Season 19 singer Liv Warfield

Howie Mandel felt Brooke "didn't hit [the] mark tonight," despite Sofia Vergara saying "everything about you tonight is perfect and impeccable" following her performance of 'Dancing on My Own' on Tuesday.

Howie continued, saying, "I don't think you rose to the occasion," and even compared it unfavorably to Liv’s performance from the last week. Howie's response astounded Heidi Klum, who praised the "A++ performance" as "mind-blowing."

Since she conveyed her deep desire for the song towards the end, Simon Cowell admitted that he was initially bored with the early part but eventually found himself connecting with it. For the most part, we align with Sofia and Heidi's positive assessments of the performance.

Liv Warfield falls short of votes ahead of 'AGT' Season 19 Semi-Final

Liv was eliminated from the 2024 'AGT' competition after failing to make the cut in a fan vote that NBC reported on August 14. Despite an overnight public voting period, the Peoria-born musician was not chosen to advance to the 'AGT' semifinal stages. Liv performed at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on August 13th, alongside ten other quarter-finalists. On the NBC Live Results program that aired on Wednesday, three acts were selected to advance to the semifinals.

After an online voting period, the public's choice of the top five performers was determined by the program. Based on the vote totals, the three acts advancing to the semifinals were chosen from that group of five. Since Liv didn't make it into the final five, she was eliminated from the competition at that stage.

'AGT' Season 19 judges shocked at Liv Warfield's elimination

"I'm disappointed, however, I think genuinely, regardless, I really believe great things are going to happen for you," said 'AGT' judge Simon, who gave Liv a golden buzzer at the auditions in May. "Because you are … so amazing. I have a feeling we're going to be seeing each other again." The judges were surprised by several of the vote outcomes, as some online handicapping firms had ranked Liv as one of the top two favorites to win the $1 million prize.

