'AGT' Season 19: Simon Cowell's reason for snubbing Aussie dance crew Brent Street stuns fans

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent' Season 19's highly anticipated fourth round of the Quarterfinals showcased 11 talented contestants, each vying to advance in the competition. Only three will move forward, with one spot to be decided by judge Simon Cowell. This week, Simon has the power to push the Golden Buzzer and has been notably critical in making his decision.

The episode kicked off with the 31-member Aussie dance crew Brent Street. Utilizing small stages on wheels, the group delivered a dynamic performance that was eye-catching, entertaining, and beautifully executed—truly deserving. Brent Street received Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer during the auditions, and he recognized their deserving talent. He and Sofia Vergara pushed for Simon to send Brent Street directly to the finale, but Simon suggested the act wasn't worth it. He described the performance as 'too artsy' and 'a little bit slow,' which led to boos from the audience—an entirely fitting reaction. Brent Street's performances stand out from typical dance groups, captivating viewers with innovative and exciting new elements that add a fresh and thrilling dimension to their acts.

Will Brent Street advance to 'AGT' Season 19 semi-finale?

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Brent Street delivers performances blend drama, a touch of magic, and utterly mesmerizing moves. This modern troupe has proven themselves worthy of a spot in the Semi-Finals of the NBC show, and they are anticipated to garner strong viewer support.

Although the fourth round of the Quarterfinals featured many immensely talented contestants, Brent Street's performance was truly extraordinary. Their flawless execution, free from even minor mistakes, deserves a spot in the Semi-Finals

'AGT' Season 19 group Brent Street needs months to prepare performances

'AGT' Season 19 group Brent Street consistently brings new, creative, and surprising elements to their original performances. The dance group describes itself as 'Australia's Home of Performing Arts.' However, the performers require more than a month to plan, prepare, and perfect their dance moves.

Brent Street, led by teenage leader Zack Degersigny, delivered a stirring performance set to rapper NF's song "Hope." Dressed in white, they showcased multiple seamless routines, impressing with their power, finesse, timing, and coordination.

