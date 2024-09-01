Max's new reality show 'Coming From America' is a twist on Eddie Murphy's iconic film

Four families head back to their roots, will they be able to cope?

Los Angeles, California (Release): The six-episode Max Original unscripted series 'Coming From America' makes its debut on Thursday, September 5 on Max, followed by one new episode weekly through October 10.

The Kelly family will join three others in the first season of 'Coming From America'.

What is it about?

Four African American families pack up all their belongings, risking everything to move to the new land of opportunity: Africa. Enticed by their ancestral roots, these families travel 5000 miles to find love, jobs, and a better life. First, they'll have to survive the inevitable culture shock – but if they can endure the first 60 days, their lives could be changed forever.

The series is executive produced by Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista, Forrest Galante, and Naimah Holmes for Hot Snakes Media. Discovery’s Keith Hoffman and Carter Figueroa also executive produce.