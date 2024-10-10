ABC crime show proves that new can be popular too as it passes huge viewership milestone

‘High Potential' is winning hearts for breaking the mold of sterotypical crime procedurals and is based on the French television series 'HPI’

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'High Potential'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Looks like it's not only LAPD who are smitten by Morgan's (Kaitlin Olson) unique investigation skills in ABC's 'High Potential’, as fans are also warming up to her. Created by Drew Goddard, 'High Potential' is winning hearts for breaking the mold of sterotypical crime procedurals and is based on the French television series 'HPI’.

The show follows Morgan, a single mother with an IQ of 160 who has exceptional analytical skills and photographic memory. As luck would have it, Morgan is offered an opportunity to work as a consultant with the LAPD, which opens doors for her to exhibit her unique abilities. As intriguing as the premise of the 'High Potential' seems, it appears that the show has successfully carved itself a reputation in the hearts of viewers, as seen by the show's high viewership.

What milestone did 'High Potential' passed?

Kaitlin Olson in a still from 'High Potential' (@abc)

The numbers for 'High Potential' have shown a significant increase in viewing, indicating its rising popularity. The crime procedural series drew over 10 million viewers every episode across all platforms.

Furthermore, the second episode tripled its live audience to 10.72 million in a week, representing a significant increase in both overall viewers and the 18-49 demographic. Now, this high viewership rise indicates a strong future for the show, which means there is a good possibility we will see Morgan's outstanding skills for a long time.

What makes 'High Potential' stands out?

Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in a still from 'High Potential' (@abc)

While you may have watched countless other crime procedurals, what truly distinguishes 'High Potential' is its strong female lead who expresses herself freely. While most other shows follow a template in which the central character's emotions take a backseat and unravel over time, this is not the case with 'High Potential', which fully explores Morgan's emotions, insecurities, and personal life.

Morgan is a single mother of three whose life takes a dramatic change when she receives an opportunity to serve as a consultant for the LAPD. While she likes her job, her relationship with her coworker Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) provides a lovely aspect to the storyline. Although these two partners frequently bickers, Kardec is always available to assist Morgan. I know it's too early to predict but I believe Cupid will soon work his magic here.

In addition, the strange disappearance of Morgan's ex-partner Roman adds to the plot's interest. The man vanished from the face of the world 15 years ago, leaving no clue. While the episodes often deal with various investigative crimes, Roman's plotline is a frequent plotpoint in the show, which I am sure will be unraveled as time passes. Furthermore, while it may have not contributed to the success of the show, I like how Kaitlin dresses herself, which is considerably superior to what we generally see on television.

'High Potential' trailer