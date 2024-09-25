'High Potential' Episode 2 just gave us the dynamic duo we didn't see coming

ABC's 'High Potential' is based on the French television series 'HPI' and stars Kaitlin Olson in a key role

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'High Potential'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The stars seem to be shining brightly for Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) in the second episode of 'High Potential' when she assists LAPD in solving another complex case. The latest episode, however, also provides insight into Morgan and Karadec's (Daniel Sunjata) blossoming relationship, which is unexpectedly full of chemistry.

Karadec disliked Morgan's investigative methods in the first episode, but by Episode 2, he has warmed up to his new colleague. In the latest episode, Karadec seems to notice Morgan's abilities, and the two collaborate to solve a case, hinting at a possible future connection between the two.

How did Karadec comfort Morgan in 'High Potential' Episode 2?

Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in a still from 'High Potential' (@abc)

In the most recent episode of 'High Potential', multiple instances were more than adequate to establish Morgan and Karadec's chemistry, which I am sure will leave viewers weak in the knees. In the most recent episode, Karadec and Morgan enjoyed some humorous and heartwarming moments while investigating a challenging case. Exhibiting the playful nature of their friendship Karadec playfully seals the vehicle trunk on Morgan, only for the latter to ultimately decipher the clues that helped in cracking the case.

However, one scene that particularly stands out and demonstrates their close emotional bind is when Morgan encounters a dead body for the first time. Not only that, Morgan is left feeling terrible since she knew Ronald, the victim, was going to be killed and was unable to rescue him. This is the former cleaning lady's first encounter, and she seems to have a wide range of emotions. Sensing her colleague's discomfort, Karadec consoles her with sweet words, telling her that it is the hardest part of their work and that it will get more difficult with time. He tells her that they will try harder the next time, and predictably, his words work wonders, as she finds fresh hope and, in the end, solves the case.

Is there any chance of Morgan and Karadec dating in 'High Potential'?

Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in a still from 'High Potential' (@abc)

One thing is evident from 'High Potential' Episode 2, and that is that both Morgan and Karadec have incredibly good chemistry, which will undoubtedly be highlighted in the next episodes. Their conversations are packed with light banter, mutual respect, and a real connection, so don't be surprised if both wind up dating in a future episode. It is feasible that their work on cases may bring them closer together, enabling them to connect over common experiences and struggles.

Another factor that strengthens this idea is Morgan's openness with Karadec regarding her past partner Roman. Although she does not reveal much, it is clear that she is comfortable enough with the guy to let her heart out, which I am sure is only the beginning of their relationship. Karadec has also shown sensitivity and compassion for Morgan, bringing her comfort and support during tough moments. This emotional connection is a solid basis for a possible romantic relationship, and like other fans, I also can't wait to see them dating.

Fans are rooting for Morgan and Karadec in 'High Potential'

A still from 'High Potential' (@abc)

As soon as 'High Potential' Episode 2 premiered, viewers were ready to share their two cents on Morgan and Karadec's relationship.

A fan said, "I'm already shipping these two." Another shared, "'What do you think?' 'I think you should give her some time with your board.' See?! Karadec be knowing! It didn't take long for him to warm up to our girl."

See?! Karadec be knowing! It didn't take long for him to warm up to our girl. #HighPotential 🤓😝💁🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6pgvF0BpXI — Jenae Ivy (@justwrite115) September 25, 2024

Fans also raved about Karadec's actions in the latest episode and said, "Love that Karadec took time to not only comfort Morgan but give her props as well." Another fan added, "I like how Karadec took time for Morgan to give some props."

Love that Karadec took time to not only comfort Morgan but give her props as well. #HighPotential 🥰🥹👏🏾 — Jenae Ivy (@justwrite115) September 25, 2024

I like how Karadec took time for Morgan to give some props. #HighPotential — Ilah Mae Cunanan (@CunananIlah) September 25, 2024

Predicting about Morgan and Karadec's relationship a fan shared, "Ya know what's gonna happen? Morgan and Karadec are going to get together, and then Roman is just gonna show up out of the blue in the season finale."

Morgan and Karadec are going to get together, and then Roman is just gonna show up out of the blue in the season finale.#HighPotential — 🩶~Ashley~🩶 (@TeachThatAsh) September 25, 2024

