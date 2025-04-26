‘AGT’ couple’s act wows judges but their daughter’s sweet moment with Sofía Vergara stole the show

Pointing at his daughter, contestant Edison Acero said, "She is our gift to you for a few minutes."

Duo Acero, original names Edison Acero and Giselle Souza, appeared as one of the sexiest couples on the 'AGT' stage in season 18. The couple introduced themselves as Colombians and had a colorful exchange with the 'Modern Family' actress Sofia Vergara, who made them feel at home almost instantly. However, there was someone else who stole the spotlight from them, and it was their daughter, Gabriella. As she was brought on to the stage by Terry Crews, Vergara recalled, “Yes, I saw her! She gave me a beautiful painting outside the theater this morning. Thank you!”

Vergara then offered Gabriella to sit with her and see her parents' audition. To which Acero replied, "She is our gift to you for a few minutes." Seeing Gabriella comfortably sitting on Vergara's lap, Simon Cowell joked, "Looks like you are going to do a ventriloquist act." Hugging the baby closely, Vergara wished the duo good luck and said in Colombian, “I hope everything goes well; I’ll take care of the little girl.”

Screenshot of contestant Acero and Souza from an episode of 'America's Got Talent'(Image Source: YouTube | an episode of 'America's Got Talent’)

Acero and Souza, who have been together for nine years, showcased a gravity-defying acrobatics act that involved twisting, spinning, and lifting each other around a pole with such mesmerizing ease, a testament to their strength and agility. Their act left the judges stunned. Vergara couldn't contain her happiness and said, “Amazing, thank you for being here; I’m so proud!” She continued, “It was sexy, it was scary; I mean, it had it all. And it’s so beautiful to see you guys together as a family doing this.” Heidi Klum added, "I mean, I see muscles, but most importantly, I see so much grace. It was so graceful how you—it was a beautiful, sideways—we’ve never seen this before. Truly unique; a very, very special moment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUO ACERO (@duoacero)

Howie Mandel also couldn't stop raving about the performance and said, "The fact that you’re able to hang yourself out sideways with your wife standing on you, I’ve never seen that, and I don’t see any shaking, and you’re so smooth." He jokingly added, “Season 18 is really surprising me, and just your move of presenting the judges with your firstborn to win the contest is a move that’s never been done before, thank you! She’s beautiful, and we accept your gift." Simon Cowell confessed, "I don’t love these kinds of acts.” However, he too came around for this one: “Having said that, that was really, really, really good.” Per NBC, after AGT's success, the duo has been busy participating in various festivals, including the International Circus Festival in Italy, as seen on their Instagram post.

Sofía Vergara attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Quarterfinals 3 Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on August 27, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Image source: | Getty Images/ (Photo by Amanda Edwards)

At the end, Mandel playfully told Vergara, “Give the baby back.” But Vergara wasn’t ready—she held the little one close, reluctant to let go. “We have to give her back,” Mandel insisted. Vergara finally put Gabriella down, sending her back to her parents, cooing in Colombian, “She is divine in her little outfit.” Throughout the episode, Vergara's love for children was quite evident. In a recent interview with People, the currently single Colombian actress was asked, "What qualities are you looking for in a relationship?" To which Vergara replied, "Health, money, and fun. With kids. That’s it. That’s all I want."