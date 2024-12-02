'Yellowstone' deadpool odds slashed over the next victim, and many fans believe it's time

One cannot dispute that 'Yellowstone' Season 5 initially lacked direction, but with the jaw-dropping twist of Sarah Atwood's (Dawn Olivieri) demise, the smash hit series is finally back on track. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the final season of Paramount's flagship series focuses on getting to the core of the murder conspiracy of John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

Just three episodes shy from the much-anticipated finale of 'Yellowstone, stakes are rising higher than ever, with more gore and bloodshed speculated to shake the very essence of Duttons. Not only that, there is strong buzz speculating this fan-favourite character will follow the suite of John and Atwood, sparking the possibility that the 'Yellowstone' series finale will be more brutal than ever.

Who might die in 'Yellowstone' Season 5?

While the fiery Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) has been dominating fans hearts from the inception of the show, ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 is only cementing that position further. Beth as a character can be classified as extremely loyal and dangerous if needed.

As the darling daughter of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Beth can be the next character to bite the dust. Beth has been on the edge in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, following the unfortunate demise of John. It is apparent that Beth will shake the heavens to avenge the demise of her father, which might ultimately lead to her own demise.

Why Beth Dutton is likely to die in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

From the plotline point of view, Beth is an extremely important character for the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, as she is not only the fierce Dutton daughter but is also the loving wife of Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), who has also garnered a substantial fan base. But over time, Beth's unpredictable nature has also attracted fans' ire. In the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 10, an extremely frustrated Beth is seen launching at Jamie, slapping her adoptive brother multiple times and sparking the speculation that she may be on the hit list of Market Equities.

As we know, ever since John's death was reopened as a homicide case, the sly business firm is on the edge, and to save themselves from getting into the mess, they get Atwood killed. As Beth is also trying her best to get to the killers of John, she may have also earned a place for herself in the hit list of Market Equities. With only three episodes left until the much-anticipated finale, chances are high that ‘Yellowstone’ will bid goodbye with a spectacular ending and bloodshed, which could possibly lead to the death of Beth.

Fans speculate Beth Dutton's death in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Fans also shared their opinions on the tragic fate of Beth in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 under a Reddit thread.

A fan said, "Is it sad that I want to see Beth dead at the end?"

Another commented,"I hope they both do as much as I feel kinda bad for Jamie he needs to go but Beth does too. A lot of the problems that happened were thanks to her hating Jamie even if it was good for the ranch. She just couldn’t fathom him being good for it."

An avid 'Yellowstone' fan shared, "Jaime's just gotta tell Kayce, "Look, the ME chick and I discussed killing BETH, because she's such a Goddamned psychopath, but Market Equities had the contractors make a move on Dad instead. Would you like to see my sex tape? No, ok then, but you can't blame me for wanting to have Beth killed. I've just been trying to figure out how to get Market Equities out of Montana without anyone else dying. We made a SEX TAPE together!"

Another interesting fan theory suggests, "They’re all going to die, leaving Tate outright owning the ranch. In order to save it from ME, he will give it back to the Res. Jaime is going to kill/order killing of Kacey & Beth. Rip is going to kill Jaime & then kill himself. Monica & Tate stay in the ‘new’ house which is now on Res land."

