A dark secret blows open 'Disclaimer' and leaves Catherine Ravenscroft shaken

Apple TV+'s 'Disclaimer' is a psychological thriller that explores the consequences of a hidden affair

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Disclaimer'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It looks like Catherine Ravenscroft's (Cate Blanchett) stars are not dazzling bright these days as a past event has returned to disrupt her perfect life in Apple TV+'s latest show 'Disclaimer'. Written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, the psychological thriller drama is based on the novel of the same name by Renée Knight and explores the extraordinary events of an extramarital romance gone bad.

It all began when Catherine received a book titled 'The Perfect Stranger,' which strikingly resembled a secret she wished to hide. So, who precisely sent her this book? None other than her fling Jonathan Brigstocke's (Louis Partridge) father Stephen Brigstocke (Kevin Kline). However, as they say, truth inevitably wins no matter how hard you try, and Catherine's husband Robert Ravenscroft (Sacha Baron Cohen) discovers her affair. However, one question still stands tall about the truth behind the tragedy that is costing Catherine so much in the present day.

Why did Stephen Brigstocke stalk Catherine Ravenscroft in 'Disclaimer'?

Louis Partridge as Jonathan Brigstocke and Leila George as Catherine Ravenscroft in a still from 'Disclaimer' (@appletv+)

The first two episodes of 'Disclaimer' skillfully establish Catherine's blissful life, in which she effortlessly balances her personal and professional lives; however, this comes crashing down when Stephen sends explicit pictures of her to her husband Robert, taken by his son Jonathan. Robert's world collapses, and when he confronts Catherine about it, he realizes that she will never admit to her wrongdoings. This infuriates him, ultimately leading him to walk away.

Now, in my opinion, this is only the beginning, as Stephen is undoubtedly hot on Catherine's heels and appears to be going to any length to make her life a living nightmare. However, one thing that periodically crossed my mind while watching 'Disclaimer' was what may have happened to Jonathan that his father is so determined to exact revenge on Catherine. While it is too early to anticipate, considering that just two episodes of the show have been broadcast thus far, I believe Jonathan perished while attempting to save Catherine's son Nicholas Ravenscroft (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

That explains why Stephan sent a copy of the book to Nicholas as well. It's conceivable that during their romance in Italy, Jonathan was taken by Catherine's attractiveness, and when Robert was not around, Catherine took advantage of the opportunity and relished the attention of a young guy like Jonathan. However, their passionate affair is cut short when Jonathan dies. In my opinion, on a sunny beach day, Nicholas may have fallen into the sea waves and Jonathan might have died while attempting to save him. Catherine is married and risks having her affair discovered by her husband. So I believe she chose to remain silent to avert a future disaster. That very well explains why she went to work as soon as she returned from her vacation. This also explains why Jonathan's late mother, Nancy Brigstocke (Lesley Manville), wished to meet Nicholas.

When and how to watch 'Disclaimer' Episode 3?

Kevin Kline as Stephen Brigstocke in a still from 'Disclaimer' (appletv+)

Episode 3 of the 'Disclaimer' will be released on Friday, October 18, and will scheduled to last roughly 45-60 minutes, similar to previous episodes. You can witness the mysteries unravel on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ provides an ad-free watching experience, allowing you to focus on the story without distraction. The streaming network provides high-quality content at moderate prices, allowing a larger audience to access its complete collection for a monthly fee. An Apple TV+ membership costs $9.99 per month and includes full access to all original episodes and films accessible on the device.

