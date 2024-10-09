Is 'Disclaimer' a true story? Inside the inspiration behind Cate Blanchett and Sacha Baron Cohen's new show

Academy award winner Alfonso Cuarón adapts Renée Knight's bestselling novel for Apple TV+

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Academy award winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline have teamed up to play lead roles in Apple TV+'s upcoming miniseries 'Disclaimer'. The seven-part psychological thriller is based on Renée Knight's 2015 novel of the same name. The show has been making strong buzz ever since Apple TV+ dropped its trailer on September 24, garnering over 6 million views on YouTube.

Cate Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, a renowned journalist whose life takes a major twist when she receives a novel that unfolds the deep buried secrets of her past. Kevin Kline plays Stephen Brigstocke, a grieving father who holds a grudge against Catherine. As the plot of the series sticks to the source, here's everything you need to know about Renée Knight's bestselling novel:

Renée Knight's 'Disclaimer' is known for its enthralling thriller

'Disclaimer' is an upcoming thriller miniseries on Apple TV+ (@appletv+)

'Disclaimer', by Renee Knight, was published in 2015 and became the Sunday Times No 1 Bestseller. Before turning to writing, Renée Knight was a director of arts documentaries at the BBC. She also wrote TV and film scripts commissioned by the BBC, Channel Four, and Capital Films.

The book revolves around Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful documentary filmmaker, whose life turns upside down when she stumbles across a novel in her home. As she begins to read, she’s horrified to discover that she is the main character of the book and the plot recounts a traumatic incident from her past, which she believed was a secret only she knew. She comes to the realization that someone knows her darker truth and has exposed it for a reason.

As Catherine grapples with this life-altering event, her every move is shadowed by Stephen Brigstocke, a grieving widower and retired school teacher. The old man is determined to seek vengeance for the death of his son for which he holds Catherine accountable. The suspenseful novel explores themes of trust, betrayal, vengeance and the consequences of past actions that refuse to stay buried.

"When an intriguing novel appears on Catherine's bedside table, she curls up and begins to read. But as she turns the pages she is horrified to realize she is a key character, a main player," reads the logline of the book, available to purchase on Amazon.

Is there a sequel to 'Disclaimer'?

Sacha Baron Cohen as Robert Ravenscroft in 'Disclaimer' (@appletv+)

The novel continues to mesmerize fans of the thriller genre even after a decade, with fans particularly loving its gripping premise and unexpected climax. However, there's no sequel to the book. Even the Apple TV+ series has been rolled out as a limited release which means that there won't be another season of the show.

How to stream 'Disclaimer'?

Cate Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft in 'Disclaimer' (@appletv+)

'Disclaimer' is written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, the five-time Academy Award winner. It features Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Louis Partridge in lead roles.

The psychological thriller will premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, October 11 on Apple TV. The remaining five episodes will be released every Friday until its conclusion on November 15.

