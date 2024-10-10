Where was the series 'Disclaimer' filmed? Inside the stunning locations of new Cate Blanchett show

'Disclaimer' features some pretty incredible filming locations and if you were interested in where these places are, you've come to the right place

VENICE, ITALY: 'Disclaimer' is a psychological thriller on Apple TV+, directed by Alfonso Cuarón and based on Renée Knight's 2015 novel. The story centers on Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett), a respected journalist whose life falls apart when an anonymous author reveals her darkest secrets. As she tries to uncover the truth, the show takes viewers to beautiful locations in Italy, London, and South Africa.

Filming lasted from June 2022 to April 2023, with the working title Augustus. Cuarón described the process as challenging, saying, "To shoot a film takes longer, and these were like seven films. It was a very long process – I really felt for the actors," as reported by Cinemaholic. With Cuarón’s expert direction and Blanchett’s powerful performance, 'Disclaimer' promises an epic story of love, emotional struggle, and betrayal. Here is a list of all the locations where 'Disclaimer' was filmed.

Tuscany, Italy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzie Yianni Georgiou (@lizzie.yg)

The beginning of 'Disclaimer' was brought to life in Tuscany, where filming took place over four weeks in September and October 2022. The crew captured the stunning seafront of Viareggio, including its scenic promenade for beach scenes. The beauty of Forte dei Marmi, with its gorgeous beaches, high-end resorts, and luxury retreats, is also a key part of the show.

Some of Tuscany’s most iconic spots appear, like Pisa's Piazza dei Miracoli, where they filmed inside and outside the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa. In one scene, Jonathan Brigstocke sits among marble pillars with the Cattedrale di Pisa in the background. Filming also took place at Galileo Galilei Airport, Florence, and Pietrasanta, a coastal town near Pisa. These beautiful locations add to the visual charm of 'Disclaimer', making the story feel even more vivid.

Venice, Italy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzie Yianni Georgiou (@lizzie.yg)

The 'Disclaimer' production team also traveled to Venice, capturing the city's magical charm. One key filming spot was the Stazione Ferroviaria Santa Lucia, Venice's main train station, set against the famous canals.

The show also features Milan’s Piazza del Duomo in some scenes, adding to the list of iconic locations. These breathtaking settings help bring 'Disclaimer' to life, combining the suspenseful story with Italy's rich cultural heritage. The mix of Venice's canals and Milan's grand architecture adds to the show's visual appeal.

London, England

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzie Yianni Georgiou (@lizzie.yg)

In 'Disclaimer', a powerful cemetery scene was filmed at Kensal Green Cemetery on Harrow Road in Kensington. The graveyard’s dark, Gothic atmosphere adds to the tense, psychological mood of the series. For exterior shots, the crew chose Archway, particularly Junction Road, for its lovely mix of homes and shops. This charming London neighborhood, with its trendy cafes, Victorian buildings, and Archway Park, offers a sharp contrast to the show’s darker themes, adding more depth to Disclaimer's visual storytelling.

Outside of London, the 'Disclaimer' team also filmed in other parts of England to highlight Catherine’s varied journey. One important spot was Blackpool, a coastal town in Lancashire, where they shot scenes by the sea. In February 2023, they also filmed in Harlow, Essex, at the Cafe Pizzeria in Bush Fair shopping arcade.

Cape Town, South Africa

'Disclaimer' expands its beautiful visuals by filming in Cape Town, South Africa. The city’s famous Table Mountain and stunning coastlines offer a dramatic and exotic setting, creating a striking contrast to the show's European locations. By filming here, 'Disclaimer' joins a list of visually impressive shows, highlighting the city’s unique charm and Apple TV+’s dedication to top-quality storytelling.

'Disclaimer' trailer