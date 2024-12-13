'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Gino Palazzolo fires back at Jasmine Pineda's 'bullying' accusations

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Jasmine Pineda isn't holding back when it comes to airing grievances about her husband, Gino Palazzolo. In a recent Instagram story, Jasmine accused Gino of "constantly bullying" her about her looks, claiming he spends his days glued to his computer while "neglecting" her. Her post quickly went viral, prompting Gino to fire back in the comments of a gossip account that shared her claims. Gino denied the accusations, calling Jasmine's statement about him bullying her a lie.

He said, "She degrades me often" adding, "But it’s much worse off camera! " Addressing her complaints about his computer habits, Gino explained he was managing investments and catching up on news, while accusing Jasmine of spending even more time on her phone. He also claimed, "She is the one who neglects me and a good example of that is she stopped going to the gym with me and started taking Ubers by herself." As tensions between the couple escalate, Jasmine has also shared a post about the "impact of porn," which is speculated to be a dig at Gino. With both partners airing their frustrations publicly, their ongoing feud seems to shed light on the deeper intimacy issues plaguing their relationship.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' couple Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda air their grievances publicly (Instagram/@gpalazz2)

Is Gino Palazzolo financially supporting Jasmine Pineda?

This isn’t the first time '90 Day: The Last Resort' star Gino has mentioned his investments. There's no denying that he has financially supported her throughout their relationship. However, he is notably jobless at the moment. Despite this, he continues to bring up his financial situation. When Jasmine asked for a car, Gino claimed he couldn’t afford it. It seems that while Gino is supporting Jasmine, he still relies on her for the TLC paycheck, especially after appearing on every show with her on the network.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are struggling with intimacy issues (TLC)

Are Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo living together?

Given how Jasmine and Gino are airing their issues publicly, it appears the '90 Day: The Last Resort' couple is still living together, or at least pretending to. There were rumors that Jasmine moved out after allegedly cheating on Gino with her new boyfriend, Matt Branis. However, with Gino mentioning their past workouts together and how she’s no longer driving with him, it seems they’re still living under the same roof.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' couple Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda got married in June 2023 (TLC)

Who is Jasmine Pineda's new boyfriend?

It’s speculated that Jasmine is having an affair with Matt, a mechanic and struggling actor whom she met at Planet Fitness. In the latest episode of '90 Day: The Last Resort', Jasmine is allegedly seen talking to Matt on the phone.

Matt Branis is rumored to be dating '90 Day Fiance' star Jasmine Pineda (Instagram/@mattbranistareanu)

