'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Biniyam Shibre has only one priority on his mind, and it’s not Ariela Weinberg

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Biniyam Shibre focuses on getting his social media passwords back

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 may have revealed a harsh truth about Ariela Weinberg’s relationship with Biniyam Shibre that she’s reluctant to admit. In Episode 2, the couple’s many issues, ranging from intimacy and affection to manipulation and trust, take center stage. However, a key point that surfaced is Biniyam's apparent disregard for their son, Aviel. While Ariela is focused on their family, Biniyam seems preoccupied with getting back his social media passwords from her.

Ariela had changed the passwords after suspecting Biniyam of cheating. Now, it appears that Biniyam’s main goal on the TLC show is to get those passwords back. His actions suggest he's playing along with Ariela, pretending to work on their relationship, while his real priority is reclaiming access to his social media accounts. Interestingly, he is not even curious about their son, whom he doesn't live with. During the therapy sessions, Biniyam only mentioned how getting his social media passwords would help build trust between him and Ariela. It seems Biniyam's focus is elsewhere, and though he accuses Ariela of blackmailing him over the passwords, it doesn’t change the fact that he’s not making any real efforts to salvage their relationship.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2's Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre share a son together (TLC)

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg clash over petty issues

In '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2, Episode 2, Biniyam and Ariela's argument highlights how their issues could be resolved with just a little effort from Biniyam. During a hike, Ariela asks Biniyam to be affectionate and carry her on his back. Initially, Biniyam refuses, claiming that he is tired, but eventually agrees when Ariela insists. However, after a very brief ride, he puts her down, much to her displeasure. This leads to a fight, with Ariela asking Biniyam to make more of an effort.

Biniyam shows little interest in deepening their bond. He barely responds to Ariela’s pleas and struggles to make eye contact, indicating a clear lack of engagement. It becomes apparent that Biniyam seems uninterested in connecting with Ariela and may have ulterior motives.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2's Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg have frequent arguments (TLC)

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Biniyam Shibre feels trapped with Ariela Weinberg

In the premiere episode of '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2, Ariela and Biniyam have a major argument that results in Biniyam sleeping in a separate room. During a conversation with the therapist, Biniyam opens up about feeling trapped, likening his situation to being in a "glass box." He also expresses that he feels Ariela is "blackmailing" him by changing his social media passwords.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2's Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg have reportedly split (Instagram/@arieladanielle)

Who is '90 Day: The Last Resort' star Ariela Weinberg’s new boyfriend?

Since her split from Biniyam, Ariela has been linked to several men. In February, while in Ethiopia with her son, Ariela did an Instagram Live with a younger man named Aramis, whom she introduced as a friend. Later, in September 2024, Ariela traveled to Ecuador, sharing several photos from her trip on Instagram. She thanked her "great guide," Raul Nomada from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.'

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 star Ariela Weinberg is likely single (Instagram/@arieladanielle)

‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ season 2 airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.