'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Biniyam Shibre accused of dumping Ariela Weinberg after getting what he wanted

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre have called it quits after more than three years of a tumultuous relationship. The couple exchanged vows in December 2021 and their wedding ceremony was documented on '90 Day Finace' Season 9. However, rumors of their split began circulating online in early 2024.

Angela Deem seemingly confirmed the split in February 2024, stating, "Biniyam and Ariela are not together right now." The couple's split came after a series of reports about the duo's marriage troubles. However, the timeline of the break-up raised more suspicion as Biniyam reportedly ditched Ariela as soon as he received the green card. Biniyam was labeled a serial cheater, especially given that his ex-wife had left him, accusing him of infidelity. He was also previously accused of using Ariela to secure a green card. Ariela has complained that Biniyam's behavior toward her has drastically changed since he moved to the US on a K-1 visa. Biniyam and Ariela are yet to officially address a series of speculations but they have dropped multiple hints about the split on their social media.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Biniyam Shibre failed to take his son's responsibilities

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg's son Aviel was diagnosed with a hernia and required surgery to fix it. Ariela returned to America as she had health insurance and suggested that there would be better facilities. However, when Biniyam moved in with Ariela, he was unemployed and failed to take responsibility for their son's care.

Ariela became frustrated with Biniyam, who, at 34 years old, pretended to be 25 and spent most of his time hanging out with his Ethiopian friends in Las Vegas. She was exhausted by the constant weight of managing the household and caring for their son.

How did Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre meet?

'90 Day Fiance' stars Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre met for the first time in Ethiopia. Ariela was exploring Biniyam's home country after her divorce from her ex-husband, Leandro Fosque. The duo sparked an instant connection and soon started dating each other. However, the couple learned during the early stage of their relationship that they were their first baby together. Ariela was six months pregnant when she decided to move to Africa from America to raise her child with Biniyam.

However, the living situation didn't work out for the duo and they often clash over their cultural differences. The couple welcomed their first child, son, Aviel, on December 17, 2019. Despite the relationship drama, Biniyam and Ariela got engaged in a romantic proposal during Timkat, an Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo celebration of the baptism of Jesus Christ.

'90 Day' star Biniyam Shibre spotted kissing a mystery woman

'90 Day Fiance' star Biniyam Shibre was recently spotted kissing a mystery woman in a video and social media photo, sparking rumors of a potential divorce. However, when a critic questioned, "Is Bini allowed to have cute new girlfriends too?" Ariela noted, "I'll tell [Biniyam] you think he's cute. He's single."

However, Ariela is also rumored to have moved on from Biniyam's relationship. She has recently sparked romance rumors with Biniyam's family friend, Aramis after she went Instagram live with him. She introduced Aramis as her friend and called him a "beautiful Ethiopian person" while helping him cook oyster mushrooms in her kitchen.

