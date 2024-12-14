‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Natalie Mordovtseva’s controversial past resurfaces

‘90 Day Fiance’ star Natalie Mordovtseva's leaked messages have resurfaced once again

Natalie Mordovtseva, a reality star from '90 Day Fiancé', is once again at the center of controversy as allegations of faking her romance for the sake of reality TV resurface, creating a major stir. According to Josh Seiter, a former 'The Bachelorette' contestant, leaked messages reveal that Natalie expressed interest in participating in a reality TV show, even asking to pretend to be engaged for the story.

The texts allegedly reveal that Natalie, already filming '90 Day: The Single Life', agreed to join his project for a single episode but refused physical gestures like kissing or holding hands. She reportedly referred to herself as "one of the top stars," suggesting a desire to expand her career in television. Critics have condemned her actions as manipulative and questioned the authenticity of her previous '90 Day Fiancé' when she appeared on the program. Some, however, question Josh's credibility, as he has already gained attention through his connections with other reality stars and relationships. Although Natalie has not denied the allegations, the fiasco has already fueled an intense debate on the authenticity of reality TV as well as the extent a celebrity goes to stay there.

Natalie Mordovtseva has faced accusations of 'using' Mike Youngquist to secure a green card

The scrutiny surrounding the relationship between Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist is a thing of the past; many believe she used him to secure a green card and stay in the country. Of course, both Natalie and Mike found themselves in a complicated situation when Natalie entered America on her K-1 visa, through which she could visit the U.S. to marry her American fiancé within 90 days. Despite constant arguing and the clear lack of compatibility, Natalie was able to make Mike marry her by appealing to his emotions and asking him to overlook the issues that stood between them.

Six months after their marriage, they parted ways, and Natalie ran away from Mike to Florida. Her sudden departure has led people to suspect that her real aim was not to build a life with Mike but to fulfill her dreams in the US.

‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Natalie Mordovtseva was involved in 'questionable promotions' for money

Natalie Mordovtseva has been accused of participating in questionable promotional activities. As her reality TV fame grew, Natalie started working with brands and posting sponsored content on social media. However, the choices she makes regarding which brands to work with have made fans question whether she is more interested in money than reputation.

A notable example is her promotion of the fast-fashion brand SHEIN, which has been widely criticized for poor labor conditions and environmental concerns. Despite the backlash against the company, Natalie still promoted their products on her Instagram.