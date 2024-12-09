Natalie Mordovtseva and Julia Trubkina's ‘90 Day Fiancé’ feud boils over in explosive showdown

Natalie Mordovtseva and Julia Trubkina's indifferences have intensified even more in the new season

The feud between '90 Day Fiancé' stars Natalie Mordovtseva and Julia Trubkina is based on personal differences that escalated during the show's dramatic tell-alls. Julia criticized Natalie for her tumultuous relationship with Mike Youngquist, accusing her of using him to gain fame in the U.S. and giving Ukrainian women a bad reputation. Natalie, known for her hot-headed personality, fired back, labeling Julia as judgmental and unsupportive. Julia spoke openly against plastic surgery, which is a sensitive subject for Natalie, who holds the importance of maintaining her appearance. This clash of opinions, combined with bold personalities, quickly turned into an ongoing rivalry.

Though the feud is largely personal, the Russia-Ukraine war added a layer of complexity to it. Natalie, whose family has suffered under the conflict, has clashed with Julia, a Russian native who has not publicly commented on the situation. Though some viewers believe that the feud is faked for drama, heated moments at tell-alls show there may be real dislike.

Why did Julia Trubkina offer Natalie Mordovtseva a home?

Julia Trubkina is offering Natalie Mordovtseva a place to live in a shocking turn of events. Despite all the fights and disagreements, the '90 Day Fiancé' star Julia made this kind offer when Natalie was in an unfortunate situation after her break-up with Mike Youngquist.



Julia and her husband, Brandon Gibbs, knew how it felt to be alone in a foreign country without much of a support system. Julia understood Natalie was dealing with her personal and emotional crisis; she let go of any past history and reached out to support her.

Is '90 Day Fiance’ star Julia Trubkina pregnant?

Pregnancy rumors are circling around '90 Day Fiance' star Julia Trubkina after a series of cryptic posts she has made on Instagram. Julia, who did not want to have children, apparently had a change of heart and is hinting at baby news. In her recent posts, she shared her European vacation with her husband, Brandon Gibbs, and recalled an encounter at a Thai massage salon. Julia shared that during the massage, the masseuse rubbed her stomach and said, "No baby yet, for now," which Julia remembered so well to share with her fans.



This has led many to speculate how Julia may be reneging on her reasons for not wanting any baby. For years now, Brandon and his parents have hoped to get her to change her mind, and they just might have succeeded. While Julia hasn't officially announced a pregnancy, her posts suggest she's warming up to the idea of starting a family.