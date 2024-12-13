‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Natalie Mordovtseva’s age claims under scrutiny

'90 Day Fiancé' star Natalie Mordovtseva is at the center of controversy as fans accuse her of lying about her age

'90 Day Fiancé' star Natalie Mordovtseva finds herself amid controversy as fans accuse her of misrepresenting her age. When she debuted on the show in 2019, she indicated she was 35. However, viewers have taken notice that she continues to claim she is 37 for years now. This has led some people to believe she might be lying about her age, with some speculating she could be in her 40s. On Reddit, some fans have pointed out that math doesn't add up, raising questions about honesty.

This has turned the age controversy into a hot topic among '90 Day Fiancé' fans, who place a high value on authenticity in reality TV. While age might seem like a minor detail, it has fueled skepticism about Natalie's intentions and credibility on the show.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Natalie Mordovtseva was accused of creating ‘fake’ fights with Mike Youngquist

In December 2020, '90 Day Fiancé' fans pointed out what looked like gaps in Natalie and Mike's storyline. Some accused the couple of being dishonest. During one of the episodes of '90 Day Fiancé' Season 8, Mike took Natalie for a ride to familiarize her with his small city. While walking away from Mike's truck, she is initially seen wearing black mid-calf boots. However, within a few seconds, the scene cuts to her wearing ankle-length Ugg boots.



Fans were quick to point out the editing mistake, feeling this was evidence that the producers manipulated a scene in an attempt to create an ulterior storyline. These anomalies led to further speculation that Natalie and Mike were engaging in contrived or "fake" fights for the sake of the show, frustrating those fans hoping for more authentic moments.

Mike Youngquist’s mother calls '90 Day Fiancé' star Natalie Mordovtseva ‘scammin snake’

In the recent episode of '90 Day: The Single Life', Natalie Mordovtseva's ex-mother-in-law, Trish, had no problem tearing her a new one. Trish was furious that Natalie had returned to Sequim, Washington, to visit her ex, Mike Youngquist, after more than a year. She called Natalie a "cheating, scammin' snake" and accused her of only wanting to use Mike to get to America.

Trish also insulted Natalie's intelligence, comparing her IQ to "about as big as a fart," and claimed that Natalie was the one stirring up the drama in their family. Trish further showed suspicion about Natalie's intentions, hinting she never loved Mike but rather was playing the game to get where she wanted to be in life.

