Emmys 2024: The one award that nobody had a single complaint about

Emmys 2024 is being hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With the 76th Emmy Awards taking place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, many are rooting for their favorites to triumph, while others are disappointed with certain results. However, there is one win that has no one complaining, and it is none other than Hiroyuki Sanada, who won the Outstanding Lead Actor award for his performance in FX's critically acclaimed series 'Shōgun.'

In his acceptance speech, Sanada expressed his gratitude to Shōgun's cast, and crew for their unwavering support. Additionally, he stated that the 'Shōgun ' was his dream project, expressing his pride in it. To further enhance the celebrations for Sanada, the drama series 'Shōgun' was awarded the Best Drama Series award.

Fans are over the moon with Hiroyuki Sanada's win for 'Shōgun'

A still from 'Shōgun' Season 2 (@fx)

As soon as the news about Sanada winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actor made the rounds, supporters swarmed to X to show their excitement.

An overjoyed fan said, "Hiroyuki Sanada wins Best Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys for his role as Yoshii Toranaga in Shogun The GOAT."

An emotional fan stated, "Me when Hiroyuki Sanada started speaking in Japanese."

"WELL DESERVED HIROYUKI SANADA," said another fan.

Another fan said, "History has been made! Hiroyuki Sanada's phenomenal performance in 'Shōgun' has earned him the prestigious Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. This well-deserved triumph is a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication to his craft. Congratulations, Hiroyuki Sanada, on this monumental achievement!"

Expressing their joy, a fan said, "For real though I'm over the moon for Hiroyuki Sanada/Anna Sawai/ Liza Colón-Zayas they're incredible actors and amazing at what they do I'm so happy for them. I really am and all three have made history at the EMMYS. Well deserved, I couldn't be more happy for all three."

Why did Hiroyuki Sanada deserve to win the 2024 Emmy Outstanding Lead Actor Award?

Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga in a still from 'Shōgun' (@fx)

FX's 'Shōgun' was a great combination of Western and traditional narrative, showcasing Hiroyuki's tremendous acting performance. The actor portrayed Lord Yoshii Toranaga, one of the five daimyo vying for the ultimate power in medieval Japan.

Sanada's performance was full of genuine passion and perseverance, which was accentuated by his commanding screen presence. Not only that, but Sanada's portrayal of Toranaga was delicate and nuanced, enabling the character's inner agony to come through without showing too much emotion.