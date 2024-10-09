Tammy Slaton suffers emotional meltdown after she tried something for the first time post weight loss

‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton has lost over 400 pounds during her weight loss journey

PRINCETON, KENTUCKY: Maintaining a healthy body weight is not a piece of cake! It requires a lot of self-discipline, sheer dedication, and relentless efforts. In the premiere episode of '1000-lb' Sisters' Season 6 aired on October 8, fans saw Tammy Slaton breaking down in tears after driving a tractor for the first time following her major weight loss transformation.

Before driving the tractor, the TLC star shared, "I've never driven before. This will be my first time driving before I lost all this weight I wasn't worried about driving because I couldn't fit behind the wheel but now that I can, I'm scared to learn to drive. I get anxiety just sitting in the passenger seat so I mean just imagine how I'm going to feel in the driver seat."

At one point, Tammy lost her control while driving the tractor and she began screaming, "I can't stop. I don't want to. I don't want to. I went off." Soon after, she got overwhelmed and experienced an emotional meltdown.

Talking about the incident, Tammy said, "When Britney and me decided to race I started the engine and it got out of control and I don't know what happened I just freaked out and panicked and I couldn't figure out how to turn, or anything and I just couldn't I was too afraid."

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton learns to drive the tractor (@tlc)

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton wants to become independent

Currently, '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is on a transformative journey towards independence. In her quest to attain freedom, she has taken a crucial first step which is learning how to drive a tractor. In the past, she never learned to drive because she couldn't fit behind the wheel.

Tammy's latest significant step will help her to take charge of her own life decisions. For many years, Tammy has relied on others to drive her places, but now she is determined to change the route of her life. By sitting behind the wheel, Tammy is not just learning to drive but also claiming her independence with every moment.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton wants to gain personal freedom (@tlc)

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton still has body insecurities

In the first episode of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6, Tammy Slaton opened up about her struggles with body image and insecurities. During a confessional, she expressed her deep desire for Dr Smith to approve her for the skin removal surgery.

"I'm hoping Dr Smith says that I'm approved for skin removal. I'm ready for it. Like it's embarrassing to be like this. I'm insecure about myself but I don't think I'd be as insecure as I am now if it wasn't for the skin," Tammy said in a private confessional.

"Me and Amy are actually thinking of doing head-to-toe makeovers do our hair and makeup," she further added. The Slaton sisters decided to get hair makeovers to enhance their overall appearance.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton still has body insecurities (Instagram/@tammyqueen86)

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC.