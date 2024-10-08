From drugs to child endangerment: Inside Amy Slaton's torrid arrest history

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton has a history of legal trouble

DIXON, KENTUCKY: '1000-lb Sisters' stars have a tumultuous legal history and Amy Slaton has joined the list. The TLC show star was recently arrested for drug possession and child endangerment along with her friend, Brian Scott Lovvorn, during their trip to a Tennessee zoo.

Amy was caught with magic mushrooms and 80 grams of marijuana in her vehicle while her kids, Gage and Glenn were in the car. Amy and her friend were booked on suspicion of illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI drugs and child endangerment in Crockett County Jail in September. However, this wasn't Amy's first run-in with the law. Back in 2010, she found herself in hot water for shoplifting an $8 book at Walmart. As she attempted to make a sneaky exit, the security alarm blared, leading to two hours behind bars. She had to pay a $400 fine and faced a ban from Walmart.

Where is '1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton now?

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton is released from jail after her arrest for the possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 bond and has since returned to her home in Kentucky. Meanwhile, Amy's sons, Gage and Glenn were placed in a family member's custody after her arrest.

Amy's life has been derailed after her divorce from Michael Halterman. She was diagnosed with bipolar and has been in therapy for the last few years. However, the reality star's split also led her to date a series of problematic men including, Brian Scott Lovvorn.

What happened to '1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton?

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton found herself in a whirlwind of chaos, leading to an unexpected trip to the hospital just a moment before her arrest. She was carried out of the safari park on a stretcher, her expression a mix of concern and disbelief. Clutching a piece of fabric to one arm, it was clear something serious had happened.

It was later revealed that Amy had been nursing a wound from an encounter with a zoo camel. Allegedly, the curious creature had bitten her, leaving her with a painful injury that required medical attention. Amy's arrest photos soon started swirling on the internet.

Amy Slaton breaks down after Michael Halterman's divorce

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 will explore Amy Slaton's heartbreaking divorce with Michael Halterman. Amy met Michael in high school and had a long-term relationship with him before exchanging vows in March 2019. However, the couple recently separated their ways after a domestic violence accusation.

Meanwhile, in the latest teaser of the TLC show, Amy coped up with memories of her ex-husband after their split and tearfully announced, "I want to get rid of these couches because they remind me of Michael." However, Amy's sister Amanda Halterman motivated her and advised her to make new memories. Amy has since embarked on a new journey of healing and self-love.

'1000-lb Sisters' premieres on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 9 pm ET on TLC