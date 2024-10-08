Tammy Slaton may have lost over 500lbs, but the '1000-lb Sisters' star wants one more surgery

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton has documented her weight loss jounery on social media

PRINCETON, KENTUCKY: '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 star Tammy Slaton weighed 725 lbs at her heaviest and suffered multiple health issues including a week in a coma. Battling food addiction, Tammy committed herself to a healthier lifestyle and, against all odds, conquered her inner demons to shed over 500 lbs.

Tammy has since lost a significant amount of weight and currently weighs around 225 lbs. She is hoping to get skin removal surgery following her 2022 bariatric procedure. The TLC show viewers can expect a closer look at her remarkable transformation in the upcoming season.

The Season 6 trailer features a poignant moment as Tammy visits the doctor to discuss her skin removal options. The doctor reveals the extent of her excess skin, saying, "It's going to take several operations and several healing phases," highlighting the challenges still ahead for Tammy on her path to wellness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

How did '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton lose over 500 lbs?

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton has undergone a stunning transformation, shedding over 500 lbs and proudly showcasing her new look on social media. She frequently shares glimpses of her slimmer physique and opens up about the inspiring journey that led to her incredible weight loss.

The star of the TLC show star revealed in a video that her life took a transformative turn when she realized the importance of focusing on what she could control and never losing sight of her potential. Following her bariatric surgery, Tammy committed to revamping her lifelong unhealthy eating habits. She has even embraced cooking, empowering her to take charge of her diet and choose healthier ingredients.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton embraced healthy lifestyle to lose over 500 lbs (Facebook/@tlc)

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton reflects on her bariatric journey

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton has recently started using social media to inspire others through her remarkable transformation. She has been sharing valuable tips that aided her journey to bariatric surgery, reflecting on the challenges of incorporating protein into a healthy and delicious diet.

Tammy even revealed her secret weapon for weight loss, disclosing the product that helped her achieve her protein goals and make her journey a little easier. Ultimately, as Tammy wisely puts the secret recipe, "It's about how you live, your mindset, your habits, and how you take care of your body and mind every day."

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton reflects on her bariatric journey (Faceook/@tlc)

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 will premiere on Tuesday, October 8 at 9 pm ET on TLC.