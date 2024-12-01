‘1000-lb Sisters’ and the Big O: Rumors ignite amid dramatic weight loss

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton recently lost over 500 pounds, reducing her weight to around 220 lbs

The '1000-lb Sisters' cast members have often sparked speculation about whether they are using medications such as Ozempic to assist with their weight loss journey. It's no secret that many of the stars have undergone impressive transformations, with Tammy Slaton recently losing over 500 pounds, bringing her weight down to around 220 lbs. Her dramatic weight loss has made headlines, fueling rumors that she might be using Ozempic to accelerate the process.

While Ozempic is known for delivering faster results, it's important to note that these results are often temporary. Many users have reported losing significant weight initially, only to gain it back after about a year. Given this, it seems unlikely that the '1000-lb Sisters' stars are relying on the drug for long-term success. However, rumors still circulate, especially after Amanda Halterman appeared noticeably thinner recently on her TikTok.

Ozempic is typically recommended by doctors as an adjunct to a healthy diet and exercise routine, but users must maintain healthy eating habits to sustain weight loss. Considering the health struggles that the '1000-lb Sisters' cast already faces, it's likely that they would avoid additional health risks associated with Ozempic’s potential side effects.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton weighs around 220 pounds (Instagram/@queentammy86)

Tammy Slaton's doctor suggests considering Ozempic for weight loss

During an interview with Women's Health, '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy's bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, revealed that she could consider using a diabetes medication like Ozempic if her weight loss stalled.

"Let's just say she had a residual medical problem that we couldn't quite get her weight low enough to get rid of. There's nothing wrong with considering, 'Hey, we're going to add this injection in combination with the fact that you've had this surgery," Dr. Smith said. "If we felt like Tammy lost a significant amount of weight, but if she plateaued... it definitely could be an additional add-on," Smith added.

‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Amanda Halterman looks thinner than usual on Tiktok (TLC)

What is '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton's weight loss diet plan?

For her stunning transformation, Tammy incorporated non-processed foods into her diet, maintained a steady protein intake of 90 to 100 grams per day, and engaged in limited exercise. She also participated in char exercises, lifted weights, “ran the bike,” and walked.

Dr Smith typically recommends his patients incorporate resistance training to build muscle as well as starting with bodyweight exercises before progressing to bands or heavier weights.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton has shed over 500 pounds (Facebook/@tammyslaton)

Can '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton undergo skin removal surgery?

Despite her stellar weight loss transformation, '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy will not be undergoing skin removal surgery just yet. “Tammy is not currently a candidate for skin removal surgery because she's only about 13 or 14 months out from her weight loss surgery,” Dr. Brad Turner explained in a recent episode.

Brad Turner added, “At this point, she should probably continue to lose weight over the next six months to a year, get to her goal weight, and then we can reapproach the topic with her.” He reassured Tammy, encouraging her not to lose hope and reminding her that while it can’t be done overnight, this doesn’t mean it’s out of the question altogether.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton will not be undergoing skin removal surgery (TLC)

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC.