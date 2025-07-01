1000‑lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton looks unrecognizable as she celebrates skin removal surgery with epic dance

"Look at those skinny arms on Tammy!" a fan praised the reality star's increadible transformation.

'1000 lb-Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is no more 700 pounds heavier; she recently celebrated her new self after undergoing extensive skin removal surgery. The reality star flaunted a slim figure and almost toned arms in a new full-body Instagram video. The short entertaining clip featured 'A Creative Chaos' podcast host, Hunter Eel, along with Slaton, who is dressed to kill in camo-print cargo pants and a grey typo t-shirt with an American flag, grooving to Kesha's hit single 'Your Love is My Drug'. To highlight her surgical achievement, Slaton accessorized the boyish ensemble with ribbons and laces. She seemed self-assured as she screamed and crooned along with the song's lyrics, as per ScreenRant.

"Tam tam & 808 drums!! have you checked out this week's podcast episode with @queentammy86 yet? out now on YouTube and Spotify!" the caption read. Fans fawned over their favorite TLC star in the comments, "Tammy living her best life, something that she deserved for a long time, you go girl!" an online user gushed. "Tammy, you look incredible. You are such an inspiration," another fan exclaimed. "Look at those skinny arms on Tammy!" a viewer chimed in. "Tammy, I'm so happy to see you smiling. You have been through so much heartbreak and have shown us some of your most vulnerable moments. You deserve all the happiness in the world," a netizen praised the reality star's carefree spirit.

Slaton's latest transformation was showcased on the TLC show, “I'm shocked, like I feel so weird,” she reacted post her surgery during the confessional, “I don't have my hanging ballsack off my face. My bat wings are gone, too. And I look down, and there’s nothing there but my lap now.” She excitedly added, “It’s going to take a little while for me to get used to seeing myself like this.” The reality star had previously expressed her anxiety over the surgical procedure. “Just really the pain and then my fear of how I'm going to look [when] looking at myself afterwards,” she said in one of the recent episodes. “I'm so used to seeing all this hanging [from] my arms, and now when I wake up Sunday or Saturday, I'm not going to have this anymore.”

Slaton lost over 500 pounds after undergoing bariatric surgery in mid-2022, and she has moved on from her unhealthy diet. “The microwave was our best friend,” she told People back when she weighed over 700 pounds. “Ramen noodles, bowls of soup, things that were quick and easy — stuff that adds on carbs." The reality star has been flaunting her diet change on Instagram by posting videos documenting her healthy journey. In one of the most recent ones, she was seen dishing out the recipe for her favorite breakfast.

"Protein-packed meals are a sure way to have a successful journey when you’re trying to make lifestyle changes. It’s not easy, but if your food tastes good, it’s a plus! For me, these breakfast tacos are one of my favorites to go to!" she captioned the video. Toward the end, she encouraged her followers to stick to a nutritional diet.