1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy celebrates engagement in the coolest way — with a cameo from '90 Day Fiancé' stars

Tammy Slaton requested an unusual anniversary gift from fellow TLC stars and they delivered!

'1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton accidentally confirmed her engagement to Andrea Dalton a few days back. The duo seems to be on a celebration spree ever since the announcement. Although Slaton didn’t reveal the exact occasion, the duo recently celebrated an anniversary. How do we know? She requested an unusual gift from fellow TLC stars Darcey and Stacey Silva. The twins appeared on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' before starring in their own series, 'Darcey & Stacey'. Slaton requested a Cameo – personalized video message – from the twins to celebrate the special occasion with her love, as per Nine Entertainment.

In the Cameo video, the Silva sisters congratulated Slaton and Dalton on their anniversary. “Tammy booked this,” they announced. “We love you,” they added. This was followed by twins joking around on a vibration platform while giving their message, but their voices became hilariously shaky. On a serious note, the sisters sent lots of good wishes to the '1000-lb' star and her fiancée. “You got your twins here always and forever. Happy anniversary,” the TV twins added before getting down from the vibration machine. “It’s time to get off this thing because my brain is shaking,” one of them said. “I got a head rush,” the other sister added.

“We are dizzy right now but we love you. Thank you again and happy anniversary, you guys. You guys are the best,” one Stacey added. “We gotta meet you and we’re gonna send you something special, send us your address. Like a cute hat or sweater, something that you guys can wear,” she continued. “We are so excited for what your future holds. You guys are the dream team and the top couple,” Stacey declared. In June 2025, during her interview with the 'Creative Chaos' podcast, Slaton accidentally revealed that she got engaged to her girlfriend.

During their candid conversation, Slaton addressed Dalton as her fiancée, which prompted the host to backtrack and clarify. “My and my fiancée, we kind of just chill at home…” Slaton began. The host quickly chimed in, saying, “Hold on, you said fiancée?” She blushed and confirmed the news and held up her engagement ring. She even showed the necklace she was wearing that spelled her fiancé’s name. “Have mercy, that is so cute!” the host reacted. The news came as a huge shock to the host and the 1000 lb fans. The couple’s engagement came after three years of courtship, as she revealed on the podcast.

She was previously married to Caleb Willingham until his demise in 2023. Fans flocked to the YouTube comment section to react to the bombshell reveal. “So she just dropped a bomb that she has been with Andrea for 3 years and never told anyone! Until Recently Wow. Andrea is probably so proud of her seeing how far she has come!” a fan commented. “This was the BEST!, thanks for having Queen Tammy on and Tammy thanks for being so real with us!” another internet user added. “Tammy — You are an inspiration! Thank you for sharing your story. Our family hasn’t missed an episode,” a third fan added.