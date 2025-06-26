1000-lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton reveals painful details about gastric sleeve surgery: ‘It makes me...’

‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton, 38, has a transformation that means more than just looks

Tammy Slaton, who we all know from ‘1000-lb Sisters’, recently detailed some unheard experiences that she went through silently. In her latest conversation with ‘A Creative Chaos Podcast,’ Tammy mentioned her life post-gastric sleeve surgery, which she went through after she had removed the extra skin following her successful weight loss journey. However, it is crucial to know that this isn’t the only surgery she went through while trying to lose weight. Tammy also underwent gastric bypass surgery, which ultimately helped her lose a substantial amount of weight. She was even seen undergoing the skin removal surgery in Season 7 of ‘1000-lb Sisters.’

During their conversation on the aforementioned podcast, the host, Hunter Ezell, got “real” with Tammy about his personal weight loss journey. “One of the things that a lot of people don't know about me is that in 2018, I had gastric sleeve surgery. So a lot of people they look at me and they are like ‘you sure you ain't eating all your food.’” However, the host continued further stating that at that stage he “literally physically” could not eat his food. This prompted Tammy to recall her post-gastric sleeve surgery diet. She explained that for her pre-op diet, she went on a liquid diet. The reality TV star mentioned that she took the “liquid protein stuff they give you.” Calling the food “nasty,” Tammy mentioned that she doesn't even remember what it's called. Further, she also disclosed that milk made her feel “sick,” which was why Slaton instead ate her protein powder.

As per Woman’s World, Tammy began her weight loss journey back in 2020, which was televised on ‘1000-lb Sisters.’ Talking about the hard work she puts in, her brother Chris Combs stated in an interview earlier this year, “Honestly, I’m hoping Tammy sees a new person in that mirror,” also adding, “it’s time for her to feel good about herself.” In a separate interview, Tammy expressed eagerness to remove her excess skin, as she stated, “Now I have even more insecurities about my body because I have so much loose skin.”

As per People, Tammy expressed, “I want skin removed pretty much everywhere on my body. My legs, my stomach, my arms, my face. I wish it was possible to just do all of it at once.” Meanwhile, the outlet also suggested that her sister Amy Slaton spoke of how Tammy’s vaping had turned into an addiction. In the December 2024 interview, Amy mentioned, “I know it's going to be really hard for her to quit vaping because instead of turning around one addiction, she went to another one. She went from food to vaping.”

It is crucial to know that before Tammy’s gastric sleeve surgery, she had a high-calorie diet. She mostly consumed soda that too around 8 to 12 cans a day, while also relying on comfort food, including ramen noodles and soup, which she ate in large portions. However, when she decided to get the gastric sleeve surgery done, Tammy was asked to make major life changes and shift to high-protein, low-carbohydrate, and low-sugar meals.