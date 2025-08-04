10 most anticipated movies hitting theaters in August 2025 (yes, the data backs it up)

Here's a list of the 10 most anticipated movies releasing in August 2025 that should definitely be on your watchlist

Movie buff or not, August 2025 has epic releases that you wouldn’t want to miss. Summer blockbusters are a term often used among filmmakers and even movie-goers. Last year’s 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' craze created a phenomenon called “Barbenheimer.” Summer 2025 witnessed many superhero movie releases like James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ and ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps.’ Now, many new projects are headed for an autumn release to keep the momentum going.

This list includes the 10 most anticipated films releasing in the month of August. These movies have made it on the list through real data analysis. Screen Rant, in partnership with predictive media data analytics company Diesel Lab, has curated a list of the most hyped movies, and they are as follows:

1. Freakier Friday

The sequel to the blockbuster 2003 movie, ‘Freaky Friday,’ is set to release in theaters on August 8. Original cast members, including Lindsay Lohan and Jaime Lee Curtis, will be reprising their iconic roles of Tess and Anna Coleman. The sequel, set 22 years after the original story, will bring another generation into the loop and double the soul-switching mania.

2. The Bad Guys 2

Another sequel is that rated as a highly anticipated movie of the month in ‘The Bad Boys 2.’ The animated family comedy features a star-studded cast including Sam Rockwell, Anthony Ramos, Danielle Brooks, Awkwafina, and many more. ‘The Bad Boys’ are living their lives as “newly minted ‘good guys’” until a case pulls them out of retirement for “one last job,” per the official synopsis. The sequel will hit theaters on August 1.

3. Weapons

If you are a horror or mystery fan, ‘Weapons’ promises to keep you hooked, and at times, even make you jump out of your seat. Julia Garner is set to prove her “scream queen” status with this film, which also stars Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong, Brian Tyree Henry, and others. It will release on August 8.

4. The Naked Gun

The Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson starrer action-comedy will likely soar high at the box office. “Only one man has the particular set of skills - to lead Police Squad and save the world,” says the movie's official synopsis. Paul Walter Hauser, Cody Rhodes, Busta Rhymes, and Liza Koshy are also among the star cast of the film, releasing on August 1.

5. My Oxford Year

Sofia Carson and ‘Queen Charlotte’ actor Corey Mylchreest will star as leads in this highly anticipated rom-com. Anna (Carson) is an ambitious woman who sets out for Oxford University to fulfill a childhood dream. Things seem to be on track until she meets “a charming and clever local.” It premieres on August 1.

6. The Pickup

As per the ranking charts, this heist comedy movie, releasing on August 5, is projected to earn a lot of money at the theaters this month. Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson, Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, and Roman Reigns are set to bring hilarious punchlines to the big screens.

7. The Roses

This comedy drama promises to make to laugh and leave you with some amazing life lessons. “A tinderbox of competition and resentments underneath the façade of a picture-perfect couple is ignited when the husband's professional dreams come crashing down,” says the synopsis. Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, and others are part of the star-studded ensemble. It releases on August 29.

8. Caught Stealing

Fans can’t wait to witness the on-screen chemistry between Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz in this crime-comedy film. ‘Caught Stealing’ also features ‘House of the Dragon’ star Matt Smith, singer Bad Bunny, acclaimed actress Regina King, and others. The movie comes out on August 29.

9. Grand Prix of Europe

This animated action-adventure could be a great watch for a family movie night. The ‘Grand Prix of Europe’ story will follow Edda, a young mouse with big dreams, who participates in the car race disguised as her hero, Ed. Don't miss its premiere on August 29.

10. The Thursday Murder Club

This Pierce Brosnan-led mystery comedy promises to keep you in splits. The story follows four irresponsible retirees who decide to spend time solving cold cases. However, their casual sleuthing puts them into a real whodunit murder situation.