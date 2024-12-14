'Barbie' 2 rumors heat up, but not everyone’s on board

Here's an interesting update if you've been waiting on 'Barbie 2' but mind you, it's just an ongoing rumor

The smash hit 'Barbie', which painted the box office pink with $1.4 billion in global earnings, left us wondering if the storybook world of 'Barbieland' would see a sequel. Now, it seems like there might be something interesting cooking up, as reports suggest a follow-up is indeed in development.

Director Greta Gerwig and writer Noah Baumbach, the creative duo behind Barbie, have reportedly begun shaping the next chapter. Though Warner Bros. and the filmmakers deny any formal agreements, insiders confirm that the team is in the early stages of brainstorming, with Gerwig and Baumbach said to be exploring an 'undertow' that could anchor the sequel’s story, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Is 'Barbie' 2 in the works?

A still from 'Barbie' (Warnerbros)

Gerwig and Baumbach have pitched an idea to Warner Bros., according to The Hollywood Reporter, marking the first steps toward a sequel. While details remain tightly under wraps, the project appears to have momentum. Baumbach will begin drafting the script, with the two collaborators passing drafts back and forth, a creative process they discussed during a Writers Guild panel last year. Talking about her creative process, Gerwig once said, “My North Star is, what do I deeply love? What do I really care about? What’s the story underneath this story? If I find the undertow, then we get it. If I don’t find an undertow, there’s no more,” as she accepted Time’s Women of the Year honors in March 2024.

Margot Robbie, who starred as Barbie and produced the original film, will likely return. She was a driving force behind the first movie and had high praise for Gerwig saying,“She cracked the code on this film, as only she could,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans bash WarnerBros for 'unnecessary' 'Barbie' sequel

A still from 'Barbie' (Warnerbros)

Many fans were quite upset upon hearing this news and did not prefer a sequel for 'Barbie'. One fan wrote, "Not everything needs a sequel and I thought they already agreed on that," while another commented,"This is gonna flop like joker 2." "Not surprised they are going down this route," claimed one user.

One user sarcastically wrote, "Now it's time to announce Oppenheimer 2," while another added, "Doesn't need a sequel." "this movie’s success is dependant on whether or not Margot Robbie is in it," added another fan. Many fans are sarcastically hoping for a sequel for ' Oppenheimer' as well since the first movie released on the same day as 'Barbie'.

While the sequel is still in its early days, both Gerwig and Baumbach are busy with other projects. Gerwig is working on a 'Chronicles of Narnia' adaptation for Netflix, while Baumbach is finishing postproduction on his next film. Still, if you're excited for 'Barbie 2', this will keep you going for a few more weeks to say the least! As Gerwig herself said, “I want to go back to Barbie Land.” It looks like we’ll all get to join her there again soon!

