'Yellowstone' Season 6's massive death scene felt so rushed, it barely registered

Paramount's 'Yellowstone' ended with a shocking death

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Following the death of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, things quickly went downhill for 'Yellowstone' Season 5, as the final installment of the western drama series made an abrupt shift to character-driven storytelling. Despite the setbacks, there was still hope for the show’s redemption. It wasn’t until the finale, however, that 'Yellowstone' truly impressed, skillfully tying up the loose ends of its five-season arc.

While 'Yellowstone' successfully fulfilled the Dutton prophecy, after which characters moved on with their lives, still there is one thing that has greatly miffed viewers.

Jamie Dutton's death feels rushed in 'Yellowstone'

Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network/@emersonmiller)

One of the biggest letdowns from the 'Yellowstone' finale has to be the death of Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), which, rather than feeling organic and natural, came across as rushed and forced. The Western drama series for a long time has teased fans with the major confrontation between Jamie and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) which intensified with the death of John. Beth was hell-bent on killing her adoptive brother for his involvement in the tragic death of John. Leading up to the much-hyped finale, the tense sibling rivalry often escalated into heated exchanges, with Beth once storming into Jamie's office and slapping him multiple times.

However, following that, nothing much happens between the duo, which makes Jamie's death in the end rushed. Jamie, as a character, is not entirely a villain; his actions are often justified by the mistreatment he endures from the Dutton family. Many fans were even rooting for Jamie to come out victorious, but one can say that due to a lack of character development, Jamie's character was reduced to just being a caricature in the name of the antagonist. It could have been way better if Jamie and Beth engaged in mind games, destroying each other before their first and only major confrontation. Unfortunately, a character like Jamie has to die in such a meaningless way that only made his character come across as more dumb and unworthy.

Fans are unhappy with the rushed Jamie Dutton death in 'Yellowstone'

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

As soon as the 'Yellowstone' finale made its premiere, ardent fans quickly shared their two cents on Jamie's death under a Reddit thread. One fan wrote, "I always just felt sorry for Jamie. The poor man just wanted love from his family. For some reason the show wants you to root for the psycho bitch and serial killer combo."

Another added, "Made no sense. We saw Jamie for 10 mins. But we got more Travis scenes, more bunkhouse banter, and that concert at the end. What a shit finale." "We stab a Attorney General for a state and then all of a sudden we throw it in the dumpster and that’s just cool lol bye," added another fan.

Meanwhile, another commented, "That fight felt like a bad Scream movie." An ardent 'Yellowstone' fan added, ''Agreed the “resolve” with Jamie was so rushed. And I was waiting for Rip to find out that Beth can’t have kids/Jamie drove her as they made that the biggest deal throughout the series."

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.