'Yellowstone' Season 5's unlikely duo has fans gasping for air

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 features an unanticipated paring of two characters

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

With mounting tension and high stakes, Paramount's 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is moving forward to its highly anticipated conclusion, but that does not stop the series from surprising fans. Season 5 kicked off with the unexpected demise of the central character John Dutton (Kevin Costner), which was followed by the brutal deaths of Sarah Atwood (Dawn Oleivri) and Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards).

Not only that but Season 5 also surprised fans with the major character development of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), who, for most of the show, is treated as a supporting character. However, nothing had prepared fans for the heart-melting bonding of Kayce with a character who shared a deep sense of animosity with John in the past.

Kayce Dutton and Mo are working together in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

One of the most prominent developments in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 has to be Kayce and Mo's (Mo Brings Plenty) bonding. The duo was at loggerheads in the initial seasons, but their latest conversation suggests both Mo and Kayce have buried the hatchet. In Episode 12, Kayce makes a bold move and threatens Grant Horton (Matt Gerald) using an indigenous custom, Counting Coup. When Kayce returns, Mo is seen waiting for the Dutton son in the car. It is heartwarming to witness Kayce has a strong support system, as the man is on a quest to not only avenge John's death but also to protect his family from the preying eyes of Market Equities.

Mo, who is the right-hand man of Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), had a natural animosity for the Duttons, but as the series progressed, Kayce and Mo developed a deep friendship, which took an even more endearing route heading into the finale. Furthermore, Mo's participation in the revenge scheme also highlights man's deep respect for John despite the past tensions between them. Not only that, we have seen Kayce as a white man struggling with his identity when he married Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), an Indigenous woman. With Mo showing his support to Kayce, it's evident that he has now fully accepted the man as a member of the indigenous tribe.

Fans are in awe of Kayce Dutton and Mo joining hands in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12

Mo Brings Plenty in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks)

As soon as Kayce and Mo's bonding was highlighted in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, fans quickly shared their opinions on X.

A fan said, "Don't underestimate Mo and his role in keeping Kayce on the right path that doesn't blow his family all to pieces." Another added, "Casey & Mo are brothers. Just love that."

Don't underestimate Mo and his role in keeping Kayce on the right path that doesn't blow his family all to pieces. — AndyFerguson (@Andy___Ferguson) December 2, 2024

Casey & Mo are brothers. Just love that. — Vonda Markestad (@VondaMarkestad) December 2, 2024

Another added, "Kayce got in the car with Mo after going Navy Seal on the bad guy." An avid 'Yellowstone' fan said, "Was not expecting Mo as the driver!" A fan shared, "Kayce is going to a dark place! He chose his family and now doing what needs done! He and Mo have sure become close spiritual brothers!"

Kayce got in the car with Mo after going Navy Seal on the bad guy ❤️#Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV — Stephanie Teague (@stephpteague) December 2, 2024

Was not expecting Mo as the driver! — Heather Price (@hwhity20) December 2, 2024

Kayce is going to a dark place! He chose his family and now doing what needs done! He and Mo have sure become close spiritual brothers! — Grandpa Racecar! (@Bill79341461714) December 2, 2024

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.