'Yellowstone' actor Kelly Reilly reveals one dangerous habit of Beth Dutton: “It’s gonna kill her...”

Kelly Reilly has disclosed the one thing that she dislikes about playing Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone'

Kelly Reilly has revealed one thing she disliked about playing Beth Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western drama 'Yellowstone'. Over five seasons of the beloved Paramount show, Kelly Reilly—a non-smoker in real life—had to endure inhaling smoke to portray her character Beth. Reilly has admitted that she genuinely wished Beth would quit smoking for her own well-being. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Reilly said, "I hope she gives up smoking one day…She smokes – they’re herbal cigarettes, and I hate smoking them so much. There’s still smoke going in your face and your throat."

In the same interview, the 47-year-old British actress also mentioned that Beth's smoking habit could ultimately lead to her death. However, it seems unlikely that Sheridan would kill one of his iconic characters in such a predictable way. Talking of her character Beth, Reilly went on to say, "But I want Beth to want to live and smoking, the way she does it, is so extreme and it’s gonna kill her. So, I want her to find a reason to be like ‘I love my life, life is beautiful.'"

Despite Reilly's concerns for Beth's health, it appears that Beth won't give up on smoking so easily. Beth was seen lighting up cigarettes even in the final season of 'Yellowstone.' Fans may hope Beth will focus on living a healthier life in the upcoming 'Yellowstone' spin-off starring her and Rip Wheeler (played by Cole Hauser). In December 2024, Deadline confirmed that Beth and Rip will be starring in the new spin-off. It has been reported by the media outlet that the upcoming series will be set in the present-day time frame, apparently in the aftermath of the events that took place in the show's finale which aired on December 15, 2024. At the time of writing, more details about the spin-off have not been revealed by the network.

In recent years, fans have not always been satisfied with Taylor Sheridan’s writing for the 'Yellowstone' universe. While having a conversation with US Weekly, Reilly also echoed similar sentiments. In an interview, Reilly stated that she didn't always love Sheridan's vision for her character in the show. "There are still things that I read and I didn’t expect, or sometimes I wish for something else for her, but that’s the same as the audience. We’re all sort of beholden to the vision of the storyteller, and we serve the story. Who knows what’s going to happen? I find that exciting as an actor," Reilly told the media publication at that time.

For those unfamiliar, 'Yellowstone' chronicles the story of the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in Montana—the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. This series is packed with lots of drama, and jaw-dropping twists and turns. Along with Reilly and Hauser, it also stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham among many others. At the moment, all seasons of 'Yellowstone' are available for streaming on Peacock.

