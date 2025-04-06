Ellen once told Pamela Anderson 'it's a daytime show' after her dance moves took a wild turn

Pamela Anderson is known for her risque personality, but there was one time Ellen DeGeneres had to remind her it was a day-time show

While playing the legendary sex symbol role of C.J. Parker on the television series 'Baywatch' for five seasons from 1992 to 1997, Pamela Anderson was able to captivate the attention of a global audience. Anderson displayed her crackling personality while appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2005 with an impromptu dance performance. DeGeneres chuckled hard while watching the 'Barb Wire' actress own the stage with her wild dance moves. Anderson quickly demonstrated her gymnastic prowess by spinning around the stage, sliding down the sofa, and performing flips. "You got so much going on there, that's a lot going on, yeah," the comedian teased as soon as Anderson settled down.

"It's a daytime show, cover that," DeGeneres playfully scolded Anderson for showing cleavage. "I've been working on this all night, all right," the former model quipped. "It's a good outfit, though I like it, and this is what is part of the shirt?" the talk show host hilariously inquired of a cloth piece sticking out of Anderson's top. "Yes," the 'Scary Movie 3' actress exclaimed. "It is just extra fabric that you tuck up in there if you have to," DeGeneres said in jest after pulling out the extra piece of cloth and covering Anderson's exposé. The topic then veered towards the American-Canadian beauty's career.

Pamela Anderson attends The 2024 Met Gala in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

Fans absolutely loved Anderson's wit, charm, and risqué moves, "Wow! It's kind of hard to do flips in heels. Well done," a viewer complimented. "She is in great shape and looks great as well, big fan," an admirer gushed. Meanwhile, during her first appearance on the popular talk show, Anderson stopped by to talk about her latest book, 'Star: A Novel.' During the segment, Anderson gifted the veteran comedian a short gray skirt. DeGeneres could hide her excitement and wore it right there on top of her beige trousers, inviting loud cheers and hooting from the audience. "Wow, yeah, this is great, it's longer than last season," she joked after modeling it on, as per Women.com.

"Now this is your line?" DeGeneres inquired. "Yes, it is, yeah, I have a clothing line. It's called Pamela," the television actress quipped. "I thought maybe I could go shopping, and I was going to wear this today, and someone told me that I couldn't because it was daytime television," Anderson surprised DeGeneres next with her intimate collection. She displayed a set of baby doll negligees, leaving the seasoned television host red-faced. "Here, this one would be cute on you as well," she said, presenting DeGeneres with a pale blue intimate wear. "This looks very much like my laundry, I was going through it this morning," the television host remarked sarcastically before moving on to some candid throwback discussions.

Recently, the former model and international sex symbol has been advocating for maintaining organic beauty standards by going makeup-free. "Isn't it freeing? Doesn't it feel free? I mean, I feel free!" she exclaimed on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'. "It was at Paris fashion week, and I decided I was just going to a fashion show, I didn't need to compete with anybody, like why am I wasting 3 hours in a makeup chair when I have these beautiful Vivian Westwood clothes on," she said, referring to her epiphany moment, as per Page Six. Anderson recalled being complimented for her natural looks and confessed that this is how she likes to look and feel today.