'Cross' gets exciting update, even before Season 1 premieres

'Cross' Season 2 might already be in the works as Prime Video has officially greenlit another season

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Prime Video’s upcoming thriller series, 'Cross', based on James Patterson’s bestselling books, is already making waves ahead of its Season 1 premiere. The show stars Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist with an exceptional skill for profiling killers and understanding their motives. With the premiere coming up on Thursday, November 14, fans of Patterson’s work and crime thrillers are excited to see this intense story come to life with a strong cast and gripping mysteries.

Adding to the excitement, creator Ben Watkins recently shared at New York Comic Con that Season 2 of Cross is already completely filmed, as reported by Screenrant. This indicates that, even before Season 1 airs, Prime Video has expressed confidence in the show’s success by getting a second season ready to go. Watkins' comments, along with Patterson’s praise for the show, suggest Cross has the potential to be a big hit.

Is 'Cross' Season 2 in the works?

It’s pretty unusual for a show to get a second season before the first even premieres. However, this early renewal shows that Prime Video believes 'Cross' has what it takes to grab an audience and keep them hooked. The series has been in the works since 2020, and the network seems confident that the wait was worth it.

Similar detective and action show like 'Jack Ryan', 'Reacher', and 'The Terminal List' have done well with Prime Video viewers, placing 'Cross' in good company. These kinds of shows, with a strong, complex main character, tend to keep fans coming back for more, and 'Cross' is set up to appeal to that same audience.

What does it mean to film two seasons at once?

By filming the first two seasons back-to-back, 'Cross' can avoid the typical long wait between seasons that fans often experience. This approach, also used by the show 'Slow Horses' on Apple TV+, helps keep fans engaged without big gaps between seasons. If 'Cross' hits the mark with its first season, Prime Video can keep the excitement going with Season 2 already ready to roll. This setup could make 'Cross' a standout show on Prime Video, giving thriller fans plenty to look forward to in a shorter time.

