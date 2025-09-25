Jeremy Renner drops major update on ‘Hawkeye’ Season 2 as Marvel negotiations heat up: ‘I’ll always…’

With salary disputes and behind-the-scenes negotiations, the fate of ‘Hawkeye’ Season 2 hangs in the balance.

It’s been four years since Marvel fans were introduced to Clint Barton’s standalone story on ‘Hawkeye.’ The Disney+ series pulled the beloved archer away from the chaos of Avengers blockbusters and into a more grounded, street-level adventure. The show delivered a perfect mix of action, humor, and heart while also paving the way for Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop to enter the MCU. But ever since the first season wrapped, the big question has lingered: will ‘Hawkeye’ ever return for another round?

Jeremy Renner himself may have just given fans a reason to hope. During a recent interview, the actor spoke openly about his time with the bow and arrow and whether he’d be willing to step back into Barton’s boots. As quoted by Geek Tyrant, "It was great to dive more into the character a bit, in a world that’s more grounded. To me, it was a lot more fun to do and more to explore for the character, which is nice," Renner said. "I always wanted to do more of that stuff, and there’s the incident that happened, and I have to get my body in shape to be able to sling arrows again and dive around and do all that stuff, but I’ll get there."

He added, "I’m doing good. I’ll always dance with Marvel. I’ll always dance with them for sure when appropriate, when it’s rocking. I’m happy to do season two of 'Hawkeye.' I love that character. I think there’s so much for us to do." While Renner’s passion for the role is clear, Marvel’s offer earlier this year caused some raised eyebrows. Reports suggested the studio approached him with a deal for a second season but at half the salary he earned for season one. That news triggered strong reactions from fans, many of whom called the figure an insult considering Renner’s longtime contribution to the franchise. Some even speculated that the lowball offer might end negotiations entirely.

Now, however, Renner’s hopeful remarks seem to hint that talks between the two sides may not be over just yet. If Marvel sweetens the deal, the door could open for Barton’s return and for another chapter in Kate Bishop’s rise as a young hero. For now, no release date or production schedule has been announced, according to The Movie Blog. It could take at least a year or two before new episodes arrive, assuming Renner’s deal is finalized.