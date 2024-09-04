Will there be 'Rock the Block' Season 6? 'Bargain Block' star Evan Thomas accuses HGTV producers

Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum has won only one 'Rock the Block' challenge

DETROIT, MICHIGAN: HGTV is yet to give a green light to 'Rock the Block' Season 6 but considering the popularity, the viewers could expect another season. However, 'Bargain Block' Season 4 star Evan Thomas has recently exposed HGTV show production and called them 'liars and manipulators' after their Season 5 gig.

Evan along with his partner Keith Bynum competed in Season 5 and shared a glimpse of their project as they created a multi-purpose space on the second floor of assigned their homes. They designed luxury-feel meditation space in the bedroom and a brown-colored bathroom.

Unfortunately, Evan and Keith failed to win the challenge and asked followers if they thought that their design deserved to win. However, he then made a shocking accusation against HGTV show producers in a now-deleted Instagram post. He wrote, "Was there some low balling going on? Keith and I decided to judge very fairly because it’s the right thing to do, plus we didn’t trust production at all (the lead producers are professional liars and manipulators but that’s a story for another day lol)."

He added, "But did the other teams reciprocate that, and if so, which ones? We'll never know! 😉." However, Keith fueled the speculation and commented, "The truth will come out on the abuse and the lies. I can't wait!!!"

'Bargain Block' Season 4 stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas accuse HGTV producers of manipulation (Instagram/@keithbynum_)

Did Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum win 'Rock the Block' Season 5 challenge?

Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum notably won only one weekly challenge throughout multiple challenges across two simultaneous seasons. The duo impressed the judges Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt with their Living Room Redemption in episode 2 of Season 5.

However, Evan and Keith weren't the only renovators who won the living room area challenge. The HGTV show judges were torn between their living room and Sarah and her husband Bryan Baeumler's renovation and decided to award both teams the win in a series-first tie.

Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum won just one 'Rock the Block' Season 5 challenge (Instagram/@emuralit)

Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum to flip houses in 'Bargain Block' Season 4

HGTV show renovators Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum are all set to restore houses in the upcoming 'Bargain Block' Season 4. The latest season will feature 10 stirring episodes with stunning renovations along with a five-episode spin-off called 'Bargain Block: New Orleans'.

Evan and Keith have recently shifted to New Orleans and admitted during IG Live that Season 4 will be divided into Detroit and New Orleans homes. The renovators are all set to flip fairy-tale houses, shotgun doubles and more. They will be joined by Shea Hicks Whitfield.

Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum to flip houses in 'Bargain Block' Season 4 (Instagram/@shea.whitfiel)

'Bargain Block' Season 4 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, September 4, at 9 pm ET on HGTV.